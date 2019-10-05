Video of men performing garba impresses and ‘exhausts’ Anand Mahindra. Here’s why
Just a few hours back, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to retweet the 9-second-long video of the garba performance.
People, around the country, are celebrating the Navratri season with total gusto. Expectedly, all sorts of videos of festivities are doing their rounds on the Internet – especially, clips of people performing garba. And, one such video of two men performing the dance has left many impressed, including Anand Mahindra.
Just a few hours back, the business tycoon took to Twitter to retweet the 9-second-long video of the performance. “Whoooaaa. These guys are good,” he wrote. Further he jokingly wrote that he “got exhausted” by just watching them – assumingly referring to the power-packed performance of the duo. “Had to go and lie down after that,” he added.
Whoooaaa. These guys are good. I got exhausted just watching them. Had to go and lie down after that...😊 https://t.co/Srm0wOoj7u— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2019
Since being shared about an hour back, the video has gathered over 12,000 views – and it’s still counting. Additionally, it has also gathered over 1,300 likes and close to 100 retweets.
People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. A few even commented that they showcase “awesome energy.”
So much energy they have..😂😂— neha (@nehatiwari2418) October 5, 2019
This tweet of yours made my day go from 😐 to 😂. Two thumbs up!— Pranab Punj (@PranabPunj) October 5, 2019
Celebration of 'life'. 👌✌️— Alpna (@alpna25) October 5, 2019
My head started spinning... Insane moves... Kudos to the the men dancing with men 😂😉— Gaurav Aggarwal (@Gaurav2031000) October 5, 2019
Energy level is high😁— Faizal Kaif (@kaif_faizal) October 5, 2019
They are really good! They should do it more often. Very good for the health!— Jagjit Singh (@_jaggicheema) October 5, 2019
Some even shared videos of other garba performances:
And what would thi😂s make you do? pic.twitter.com/kx3k9pS0Ii— Rajan🇮🇳 (@MissdOportunity) October 5, 2019
Sir see this pic.twitter.com/mJx3ZZqYZ4— bhai Saheb (@Bhai_saheb) October 5, 2019
What do you think of the dance video?
First Published: Oct 05, 2019 13:10 IST