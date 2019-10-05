Video of men performing garba impresses and ‘exhausts’ Anand Mahindra. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:16 IST

People, around the country, are celebrating the Navratri season with total gusto. Expectedly, all sorts of videos of festivities are doing their rounds on the Internet – especially, clips of people performing garba. And, one such video of two men performing the dance has left many impressed, including Anand Mahindra.

Just a few hours back, the business tycoon took to Twitter to retweet the 9-second-long video of the performance. “Whoooaaa. These guys are good,” he wrote. Further he jokingly wrote that he “got exhausted” by just watching them – assumingly referring to the power-packed performance of the duo. “Had to go and lie down after that,” he added.

Whoooaaa. These guys are good. I got exhausted just watching them. Had to go and lie down after that...😊 https://t.co/Srm0wOoj7u — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2019

Since being shared about an hour back, the video has gathered over 12,000 views – and it’s still counting. Additionally, it has also gathered over 1,300 likes and close to 100 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. A few even commented that they showcase “awesome energy.”

So much energy they have..😂😂 — neha (@nehatiwari2418) October 5, 2019

This tweet of yours made my day go from 😐 to 😂. Two thumbs up! — Pranab Punj (@PranabPunj) October 5, 2019

Celebration of 'life'. 👌✌️ — Alpna (@alpna25) October 5, 2019

My head started spinning... Insane moves... Kudos to the the men dancing with men 😂😉 — Gaurav Aggarwal (@Gaurav2031000) October 5, 2019

Energy level is high😁 — Faizal Kaif (@kaif_faizal) October 5, 2019

They are really good! They should do it more often. Very good for the health! — Jagjit Singh (@_jaggicheema) October 5, 2019

Some even shared videos of other garba performances:

And what would thi😂s make you do? pic.twitter.com/kx3k9pS0Ii — Rajan🇮🇳 (@MissdOportunity) October 5, 2019

Sir see this pic.twitter.com/mJx3ZZqYZ4 — bhai Saheb (@Bhai_saheb) October 5, 2019

What do you think of the dance video?

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 13:10 IST