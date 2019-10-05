e-paper
Video of men performing garba impresses and ‘exhausts’ Anand Mahindra. Here’s why

Just a few hours back, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to retweet the 9-second-long video of the garba performance.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared about an hour back, the video has gathered over 12,000 views – and it’s still counting.
Since being shared about an hour back, the video has gathered over 12,000 views – and it’s still counting. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

People, around the country, are celebrating the Navratri season with total gusto. Expectedly, all sorts of videos of festivities are doing their rounds on the Internet – especially, clips of people performing garba. And, one such video of two men performing the dance has left many impressed, including Anand Mahindra.

Just a few hours back, the business tycoon took to Twitter to retweet the 9-second-long video of the performance. “Whoooaaa. These guys are good,” he wrote. Further he jokingly wrote that he “got exhausted” by just watching them – assumingly referring to the power-packed performance of the duo. “Had to go and lie down after that,” he added.

Since being shared about an hour back, the video has gathered over 12,000 views – and it’s still counting. Additionally, it has also gathered over 1,300 likes and close to 100 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. A few even commented that they showcase “awesome energy.”

Some even shared videos of other garba performances:

What do you think of the dance video?

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 13:10 IST

