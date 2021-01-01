e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Watch: Mumbai cop escorts gatecrasher out of home in Dharavi. It’s a 6-foot-long Rock Python

Watch: Mumbai cop escorts gatecrasher out of home in Dharavi. It’s a 6-foot-long Rock Python

The video shows how PC Murlidhar Jadhav pulled out the python coiled around a beam in the house’s ceiling. The clip ends with people praising him for his courage.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 18:18 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a still from a video which was shared on January 1.
The image shows a still from a video which was shared on January 1.(Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

A cop is being hailed as a hero for his brave gesture after he escorted a gatecrashing 6-foot-long Rock Python out of a house in Dharavi. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared the tale of bravery along with a video of the incident.

“Escorting The Gatecrasher Out! A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic. A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The video shows how Jadhav pulled out the python coiled around a beam in the house’s ceiling. The clip ends with people praising him for his courage.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 3,000 views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop applauding the policeman’s gesture.

“Indeed a brave & timely action to weed out the fear of the residing family, ensuring a safe and worry-free night,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hats off Jadhav Sir. He risked his life and did it very well at the end. Brave work,” expressed another. “Salute to brave heart,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Mumbai police shares hilarious posts on New Year’s Eve celebration ideas

tags
top news
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
India weighs various options to evacuate sailors stranded in Chinese waters
India weighs various options to evacuate sailors stranded in Chinese waters
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
Trump, allies prepare for final attempt to overturn poll results
Trump, allies prepare for final attempt to overturn poll results
Elephant falls into 50-feet deep well in Kerala, rescue efforts underway
Elephant falls into 50-feet deep well in Kerala, rescue efforts underway
Norway lifts ban on flights from Britain
Norway lifts ban on flights from Britain
Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Haryana from January 3: IMD
Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Haryana from January 3: IMD
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In