Wild animals are ‘entering’ people’s home thanks to Google 3D. It’s super entertaining

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:50 IST

Now that parents are homeschooling their kids, many are desperate to find ways to keep children entertained while also satisfying their nearly insatiable inquisitiveness. So parents are seeking the help of huge tigers and lions to solve the problem. So what if they roar and growl in the middle of your living room?

Before your heart starts racing, let us tell you, we’re only talking about the presence of a virtual wild animal in your home, not a real one. Thanks to this new feature by Google, that’s exactly what you can do to keep your kids entertained while educating them in the process. And mind you, it’s equally entertaining for the adults too.

Before telling you more, here’s a video that can give you a taste of this technological advancement that seems quite magical:

This entertaining feature is called Google 3D which lets you view 3D holograms of wild animals in your surroundings. Here are some more images of two excited kids and their friends from wild.

Is he Aquaman?

The kid with 3D shark hovering above it. ( Nidhi Mahajan )

That’s not Pooh or Baloo! It’s the ‘real deal’ straight from the virtual jungle:

Image shows the kid ‘hanging out’ with a bear. ( Nidhi Mahajan )

How to use it?

Search the name of any wild animal on Google and when the 3D module appears, just click ‘View in 3D’. Then click ‘View in your space’ option, follow the instructions and voila! You have a panda or lion staring right at you.

The list of the animals you can see up close is also vast. From pandas to lions and snakes to alligators, it has varied options. You can take pictures as your kid walks around with their virtual friends from the wild.

That’s exactly what people are doing - capturing images and videos of this exciting discovery and sharing them on Twitter.

A shark that can fly!?!

That lion looks more cute than scary:

Ha ha this is super fun param is enjoying a lot thanks @Google @GoogleIndia for this and thanks @kumarmanish9 sir for sharing 👍🏻 #google3D pic.twitter.com/fnet55mXnZ — Amandeep Singh (@amandeep14) March 28, 2020

Panda or bear? Take your pick:

The expression of the little one says it all:

The best part is that it works for both Android and iOS users. For android, it requires an operating system of Android 7.0. For iPhone users, the running iOS needs to be 11.0 or higher.

So, are you planning to try it? Or have you already seen the magic unfold?