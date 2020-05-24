Will Mr Biggie, the pug, ace this patience challenge? Watch to find out

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:16 IST

In recent times a very wholesome challenge has graced the Internet. Colloquially called the ‘patience challenge’, this test usually involves parents leaving their children alone with a treat of their liking. However, the kids are instructed to not indulge themselves until their caretakers come back. The experiment assesses self-control and potential for delayed gratification.

Not too long ago, American media personality Kylie Jenner posed the same challenge to her daughter Stormi who passed it with flying colours in a hilariously cute Instagram video. Now there is another adorable-looking contender of the challenge who is here to give Stormi a run for her money. Say hello to Biggie Notorious P.U.G., a doggo with four legs, one snout, and potentially a whole lot of willpower.

This video was posted on Instagram on Mr Biggie’s very own account.

At the beginning of the film, viewers see Mr Biggie’s hooman talking to him. He says, “Biggie, I am going to go. I’m going to leave these here for you but you can’t eat them until I come back. Okay, buddy?”. With that, he puts the plate of treats down on the floor.

Before the bottom end of the platter even touches the ground, Biggie is on his paws. The pug hunches over towards the snacks but his human puts a hand up and says, “No, you can’t eat them till I come back. Okay?”. After that, it is just Biggie and his treats in the room.

What will happen next? Will he pass the patience challenge? Watch the clip to find out.

Talk about showing great resistance to temptation. The post captioned, “I have reached my final form. SELF CONTROL BEAR!” has been watched almost 1 lakh times.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “What a good boy”. While another wrote, “So impressive”.

“The best video,” read one comment. We cannot say we don’t agree.

What are your thoughts on this strong-minded pup?

