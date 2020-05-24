e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This doggo is a 100% not okay with its hooman leaving and is letting everyone know so. Watch

This doggo is a 100% not okay with its hooman leaving and is letting everyone know so. Watch

This video may be extremely sweet to watch but just make sure that your volume isn’t turned all-the-way up.

it-s-viral Updated: May 24, 2020 10:33 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows a doggo lying on a wooden floor.
The clip shows a doggo lying on a wooden floor.(TikTok/@viceugenio)
         

Sometimes this yearning to be with your loved ones may be so strong that it almost feels like you can cry. You may be lucky enough to have a bunch of people in your life who care about you deeply and are concerned about your well being. These may be the same people who you enjoy hanging out with the most and miss when you aren’t around them. Well, this doggo who is crying for its hooman to not leave may be able to outdo anyone currently longing.

This 40-second-long clip was posted on TikTok on May 22. The video has been captioned, “Is it because I said I was leaving?”.

The clip shows a doggo lying on a wooden floor. The pooch is seen howling in the most heart wrenching manner, presumably because its hooman is going away. Check out this video but be careful not to have your volume turned all-the-way up.

@viceugenio

"Is it because I said I was leaving?" ##fyp ##foryourpage

♬ original sound - viceugenio

Talk about a cry that touches the soul. Since being shared, the post has been watched almost 3 million times on the video-sharing application. It is also creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Here is how netizens reacted to this affectionate canine.

One TikTok user said, “Husky’s are such drama queens”. While another individual on the application wrote, “Me when I found out my parents went out to eat without me”. Now that’s a feeling we can relate to.

Redditors had a slightly different reaction. “Is he ok?” inquired a Reddit user. While another comment read, “I played this with the sound on and my cat started freaking out trying to figure out where the sound was coming from”. Now that is a video we’d like to see.

What are your thoughts on this loud husky?

Also read| Dog meets bestie after a long time, what follows next is a pure joy to watch

