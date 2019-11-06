Woman’s pics of her kissing strangers at iconic places are crazy viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:23 IST

What’s among the things that delight, anger, sadden and evoke even more emotions in a person? Well, it’s scrolling through one’s Facebook or Instagram feed. Looking at pictures of people enjoying their holidays at exotic locales and of couples posing while they’re wrapped in one another’s arms can bring about mixed feelings in anyone who scrolls through their feed. While the pictures often bring a smile on one’s face, they can also leave one wondering when they’d get pictures like these. Well, looks like one woman decided she didn’t need to wait to get those pictures she wanted.

Twitter user @KristianaKuqi is winning a ton of love on the micro-blogging site thanks to her holiday pictures that have gone viral. Her pictures show the ‘perfect shot’ of two people kissing in front of some beautiful and iconic locations. There’s, however, a little catch.

“I hope this guy I met at the Eiffel Tower and asked for a pic of us kissing so I could pretend I had a romantic time in Paris is doing good,’ she tweeted.

I hope this guy i met at the Eiffel Tower and asked for a pic of us kissing so i could pretend i had a romantic time in Paris is doing good. pic.twitter.com/KD4mxMI9NX — kristiana (@KristianaKuqi) November 1, 2019

The picture was promptly followed by another with a similar caption.

I hope this one from Rome is good too <3 pic.twitter.com/cndQtiq51l — kristiana (@KristianaKuqi) November 1, 2019

And then there was another one:

And the fireman who responded to a fire at a wedding i was at in Kentucky. Hope he’s good too <3 pic.twitter.com/vYWp3z3WIa — kristiana (@KristianaKuqi) November 1, 2019

Kristiana had always wanted a picture of her kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower, she told Metro.co.uk. So, when she was at the iconic place with one of her girlfriends she decided to approach a stranger. She asked him if he had a girlfriend. When he said no, she decided to ask him for a little help.

“So I look at him, trying my best to keep my cool and ask, ‘Will you kiss me right there in front of the Eiffel Tower for a picture?’ He said ‘yes, of course’ so that’s how it started,” she told Metro.co.uk.

Now Kristiana’s pictures have gone insanely viral with over 5.5 lakh likes and more than 65,000 retweets collectively. People have poured in thousands of comments on the pictures.

While many have praised her idea…

“How are you so brave,” says a Twitter user. “This is literally goals lmao,” says another. “Okay but how does one get all of this confidence and can I borrow it?” says a third. “You are a living legend,” says a fourth.

Others, not so much…

“This is creepy,” says a Twitter user. “You mean you kissed a total stranger?!” says another.

What do you think of this idea?