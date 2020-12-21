e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 5 bizarre fusion dishes in 2020 that made netizens ask ‘why’

5 bizarre fusion dishes in 2020 that made netizens ask ‘why’

From infusing Oreo ice cream in samosas to putting ketchup on watermelon, here’s a throwback to all those bizarre dishes this year had to offer.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 11:26 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows ketchup with watermelon and chocolate samosa pav.
The image shows ketchup with watermelon and chocolate samosa pav.(Twitter/Instagram)
         

The year 2020 was filled with some unexpected surprises when it came to creating new dishes. While the year blessed us with the oh-so-popular Dalgona coffee, it also showcased some rather weird concoctions that were enough to raise many eyebrows. From infusing Oreo ice cream in samosas to putting ketchup on watermelon, here’s a throwback to all those bizarre dishes that made netizens scratch their heads in disbelief.

Curd Maggi

Late night cravings or simply a rainy day- Maggi was always there to provide a bowl of comfort. Probably that’s why this odd fusion of Maggi and curd did not go well with netizens at all.

Chocolate samosa pav

When one thinks of pav bhaji, a tangy, spicy, delicious and mouth-watering feeling instantly pops in one’s mind. Now, replace that with some sweet chocolaty samosa. We are no one to judge but if the dish makes you say no loudly then be assured that you’re not alone.

Red pasta dosa

Yes you read that right. A video went viral on Twitter showcasing the making process of this bizarre dish. Even if the combination of pasta and dosa was not enough to put off your adventurous foodie side, the insane amount of cheese just may do the trick.

Oreo ice-cream samosa

Chai and samosa are undoubtedly the best duo one can munch on anytime of the day. And when it comes to samosa, most prefer the delicious stuffing made of potatoes. That’s why when this aspiring pastry chef gave a spin to the traditional stuffing inside a samosa, netizens had their questions. Oreo ice-cream stuffed inside a samosa sparked varied reactions among tweeple and if you’re a samosa lover, you’ll relate to it too.

Ketchup with watermelon

We probably don’t even have to explain this to you. Watermelon and ketchup- even those who love experimenting with flavours and items may find this blend weird enough.

What are your thoughts on these dishes? Have you tried any of these?

