1st phase of Rajasthan gram panchayat election begins

1st phase of Rajasthan gram panchayat election begins

“The polling began at 7.30 am amid security arrangements. The polling will take place as per the guidelines related to Covid-19,” state Election Commission secretary Shyam Singh Rajpurohit told PTI.

jaipur Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Polling for the first phase of election of the sarpanch and panch in 947 gram panchayats in Rajasthan began
Polling for the first phase of election of the sarpanch and panch in 947 gram panchayats in Rajasthan began (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo)
         

The polling for the first phase of election of the sarpanch and panch in 947 gram panchayats in Rajasthan began on Monday morning.

“The polling began at 7.30 am amid security arrangements. The polling will take place as per the guidelines related to Covid-19,” state Election Commission secretary Shyam Singh Rajpurohit told PTI.

He said elections in 55 village panchayats of the Sarada and the Gogunda panchayat samitis of Udaipur had been postponed in view of the prevailing situation in Dungarpur.

Violence erupted last Thursday in Dungarpur district, where candidates of a recruitment exam blocked a highway. The situation remained tensed till Sunday.

“Since the police force was engaged in law and order, and polling parties were facing problems in reaching the gram panachayats of Udaipur, the decision was taken to postpone the elections in 55 gram panchayats,” he said.

The commissioner said wearing a mask was mandatory during the election, while arrangements for ensuring compliance of social distancing had also been made at polling booths.

The voting will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. After the voting is over, counting of votes will begin.

The second phase of election will take place on October 3, third on October 6 and the fourth on October 10.

In total, 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases.

