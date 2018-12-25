Centre ‘created’ urea shortage in state, says Ashok Gehlot

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday blamed the centre for creating “artificial” shortage of urea in Rajasthan.

“The shortage of urea in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has been artificially created because they (the centre) knew that government is changing (in the two states). They knowingly diverted the rakes of urea of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to Haryana,” said Gehlot while addressing media persons at the Raj Bhawan, where swearing-in ceremony of ministers was held.

“We are getting it checked as how it was done and later will decide what to do,” he added.

Gehlot said three rakes of urea have come to Rajasthan and eight rakes are on the way. “Instructions have been given that there should be no problem to farmers in regard to urea in any district,” he added.

Gehlot criticised Prime minister Narendra Modi for misleading people during his election meetings in Rajasthan over the distribution of urea during his previous stint as chief minister. “The bad governance of BJP has come to an end and it is our first duty that we set good governance – what is the situation of law and order, corruption issues, farmers’ problems, employment to youth, problems of labourers and poor, all these comes in good governance,” he said.

Reacting to the charges, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “it is old tradition of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Instead of resolving the problem, he starts levelling allegations and misguide, which is not in favour of the farmers. It would be good, if Gehlot makes efforts and provide relief to farmers.”

For 2018-19 Rabi season, Rajasthan has received a supply of 5.64 lakh metric tonne urea, while 2 lakh metric tonne urea is expected to be received soon.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 09:29 IST