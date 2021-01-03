e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains

Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains

Eranpura Road recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius followed by 6.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 7.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 9.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Dabok and 13.5 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. 

jaipur Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 20:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Jaipur
Kota received 15.2 mm of rainfall, Bundi 5 mm, Sawai Madhopur 3 mm, Banasthali 0.4 mm and Jaipur 0.2 mm. 
Kota received 15.2 mm of rainfall, Bundi 5 mm, Sawai Madhopur 3 mm, Banasthali 0.4 mm and Jaipur 0.2 mm. 
         

Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan which also received rains on Sunday, with Mount Abu, the state’s only hill station, recording a low of zero degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Eranpura Road recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius followed by 6.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 7.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 9.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Dabok and 13.5 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. 

Kota received 15.2 mm of rainfall, Bundi 5 mm, Sawai Madhopur 3 mm, Banasthali 0.4 mm and Jaipur 0.2 mm.  Maximum temperatures in the state were recorded between 17 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius at most of the places, the weather department said.

tags
top news
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
Over 100 test positive for Covid-19 across Chennai’s luxury hotels
Over 100 test positive for Covid-19 across Chennai’s luxury hotels
Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened
Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In