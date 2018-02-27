Kisan Sabha accuses Rajasthan govt of breach of promise, to submit memorandum to PM on his Jhunjhunu visit

Protesting the state government’s alleged breach of promise, the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the peasant front of the CPI (M), will submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Jhunjhunu on March 8.

National vice-president AIKS and ex-MLA Amra Ram on Tuesday said that the agitation demanding a complete loan waiver and against the breach of promise will continue. “AKIS and farmers from Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu will submit a memorandum to the PM during his visit,” he said.

Addressing newspersons after the AIKS state committee meeting, Amra Ram said that in the meeting they have decided to continue the agitation for a complete loan waiver; implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations; and making sure that the agreement signed between farmers and state government on September 13 is executed.

He said AIKS will seek permission from the prime minister’s office for submitting the memorandum. “The state government has suppressed farmers’ voice by arresting them. Farmers are treated like criminals; this shows the government’s feudal mindset. The government stopped farmers from entering Jaipur, now the farmers will not let the CM and minister enter the villages. Farmers have always protested in a peaceful and democratic manner,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that the MLAs (ruling and in opposition) are concerned about ghosts than the public. Farmers are being given Rs 10-15 litre less on milk but the consumer still pays Rs38-40 per litre. The Rs 2 bonus on milk has been stopped, which should be restarted. In addition to it, Rs 200 bonus should be given on wheat,” said Amra Ram.

Hitting out at the BJP, he alleged that farmers have around Rs 12.6 lakh crore loan in the country, but the PM has given Rs 17.15 lakh crore subsidy to industrialists in last three years.

AIKS state president Pema Ram said, “If the demands aren’t met, farmers will bring work at all district collectorates to a standstill on May 1, Labour Day.”

On the Congress’ recent bypoll wins, Amra Ram said that people have not supported the Congress but have rejected the BJP. “We may associate with other political groups as an alternate on all 200 assembly seats in the coming elections. There is a possibility for a third front in Rajasthan, as people are done with the BJP and Congress,” he said.