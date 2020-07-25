e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan Congress stages demonstrations, protest rallies against ‘autocratic’ BJP

Rajasthan Congress stages demonstrations, protest rallies against ‘autocratic’ BJP

Congress workers took out a rally in Kota, staged a sit-in protest in Jodhpur and held protest demonstrations across the state.

jaipur Updated: Jul 25, 2020 14:55 IST
Sachin Saini| Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of chief minister Ashok Gehlot, addresses a protest rally in the state capital of Jaipur.
Hundreds of workers of the Congress held demonstrations across Rajasthan on Saturday against what they called was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) “conspiracy to topple” the state government and to press for an assembly session.

They accused the BJP of working against democratic values by conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

“We have the mandate. The governor is head of the family and we do not want any differences. If our constitutional rights are violated and if that is from the Raj Bhavan, then we can at least say that people will gherao as it will be an insult of public,” Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the state transport minister, said.

“It is our right to call assembly session and we aren’t getting permission for it from the governor. In an autocratic manner under a conspiracy, an elected government is being toppled. The BJP will face angst and protest of the people when they will go to them,” he said while addressing the protest rally in Jaipur.

Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress’ state unit president, had on Friday announced that the party’s workers will hold demonstrations at all district headquarters against the conspiracy by the BJP to murder democracy.

Dotasra had also directed that the gatherings should not have more than 50 people and that only five of them should go to the collector to submit a memorandum addressed to Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The Congress is pushing for an assembly session so Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority, following a revolt by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that status quo should be maintained on the disqualification notices sent out by state assembly Speaker CP Joshi to the rebel MLAs.

The BJP said the language used by the Congress leaders against Governor Mishra was unfortunate.

Mukesh Pareek, the party’s spokesperson, also said the protests were unjustified.

