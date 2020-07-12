e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Barred from entering home upon return from Delhi, family spends night in crematorium

Barred from entering home upon return from Delhi, family spends night in crematorium

As Mohua Mukherjee and her son Rohit reached Raghudebpur-Dakbunglow area, locals stopped them, saying they have returned from Delhi and they might be infected with coronavirus.

kolkata Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Kolkata
A family had to spend a night at a crematorium after locals stopped them from entering Bengal’s Raghudebpur-Dakbunglow area
A family had to spend a night at a crematorium after locals stopped them from entering Bengal’s Raghudebpur-Dakbunglow area (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

A family who returned from Delhi to their home in West Bengal’s Howrah district had to spend a night at a crematorium after locals stopped them from entering the area, fearing they might spread coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Mohua Mukherjee and her son Rohit returned from Delhi by Rajdhani Express on Friday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Mohua, who lost her husband a couple of years back, lives in the national capital with her son who has a jewellery business there. As their business was not doing well due to the pandemic, the mother and the son decided to return to her father’s place, located in Raghudebpur-Dakbunglow in Rajpur police station area.

As they reached the area, locals stopped them, saying they have returned from Delhi and they might be infected with coronavirus.

Mohua said that she spoke to a local panchayat member and had informed her about their return.

Failing to convince the people, Mohua along with her son went to Sahapur in Panchala police station area where her father has another house. The people of that area too did not allow them, leading to a war of words.

Finally, Mohua along with her son, father and a brother went to the nearby Basudebpur Agunkhali crematorium where they spent the night in a room in which bodies are kept during bad weather.

As police officials got to know of the incident on Saturday morning, they took the family to their Raghudebpur- Dakbunglow house, officials said.

Mohua and her son, who heaved a sigh of relief after being able to return home, were asked by district officials to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

tags
top news
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in isolation after 16 staff test Covid-19 positive
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in isolation after 16 staff test Covid-19 positive
‘Billion prayers with you’: Leaders post wishes for Amitabh Bachchan
‘Billion prayers with you’: Leaders post wishes for Amitabh Bachchan
India sees biggest one-day jump of 28,637 Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 849,553
India sees biggest one-day jump of 28,637 Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 849,553
Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms
Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms
Sachin’s back spasm in 1999 Test was maybe a psychological tactic: Saqlain
Sachin’s back spasm in 1999 Test was maybe a psychological tactic: Saqlain
Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra nears 2.5 lakh-mark, Haryana’s tally above 20,000
Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra nears 2.5 lakh-mark, Haryana’s tally above 20,000
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In