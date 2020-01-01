e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Bengal governor’s partition tweet stirs controversy

“Recording of New Year Message for the people of State of West Bengal in the historical Raj Bhawan Library while sitting on the iconic table from which Lord Curzon signed first Partition of Bengal in 1905,” Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote on Tuesday morning.

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 03:52 IST
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar triggered a controversy and received flak on social media on Tuesday.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar triggered a controversy and received flak on social media on Tuesday after he, in a tweet, described the table on which Lord Curzon signed the order on Bengal’s Partition in 1905 as “iconic”.

“Recording of New Year Message for the people of State of West Bengal in the historical Raj Bhawan Library while sitting on the iconic table from which Lord Curzon signed first Partition of Bengal in 1905,” Dhankhar wrote on Tuesday morning. He also posted photos.

Netizens shared screenshots of his tweet hundreds of times, accusing Dhankhar of lacking sensitivity towards the state and people’s emotions, as the 1905 Partition is considered a black chapter in Bengal’s history, one that prompted Rabindranath Tagore to hit the streets in protest and eventually triggered the Swadheshi and Boycott movement. Senior Trinamool Congress minister Subrata Mukherjee called Dhankhar’s tweet “unfortunate”. “It’s a black chapter and revives bitter memories,” said Mukherjee.

“It is shocking to see the Governor, WB taking pleasure to greet our people ‘while sitting on the iconic table from which Lord Curzon signed’ that infamous ‘first Partition of Bengal in 1905’! ,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra wrote on Twitter.

Dhankhar removed the controversial tweet around 7.15 pm.

