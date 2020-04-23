e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Mamata slams Centre over ‘faulty’ Covid-19 testing kits

Mamata slams Centre over ‘faulty’ Covid-19 testing kits

Her comments came a day after the West Bengal government and the Centre clashed over the arrival of two central teams in the state tasked with assessing the Covid-19 situation and the local government’s handling of it.

kolkata Updated: Apr 23, 2020 03:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata/New Delhi
Medics sanitise themselves in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Medics sanitise themselves in Kolkata on Wednesday.(PTI)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the federal government was trying to malign the state and that “canards” were being spread about the state’s testing figures when the “real problem” was with the testing kits supplied to the state.

Her comments came a day after the West Bengal government and the Centre clashed over the arrival of two central teams in the state tasked with assessing the Covid-19 situation and the local government’s handling of it.

On Wednesday, West Bengal claimed that all 10,000 rapid testing kits (RTKs) allocated to it by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) were defective.

Following complaints from some states, the ICMR on Tuesday had asked for a two-day suspension in the use of these kits while it revalidated their performance. West Bengal previously complained about the poor quality of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests supplied to it by the ICMR.

“The Indian Council of Medical Research was supposed to supply the testing kits. But either the kits are in short supply or they are defective and are being withdrawn. Who is to blame for this?” Banerjee asked.

The Bengal government has drawn flak for its low rate of Covid-19 tests. Till date, the state, which has a population of around 100 million, has tested 7,037 samples out of which 423 tested positive; 15 people have died because of Covid-19.

“Luckily the state health department didn’t depend on the Centre and had ordered testing kits from various other organisations. Health hazards are taking place. We are not responsible. We have to do tests on time. Else patients will die. Who is responsible for this situation?” the chief minister said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the allegations, and said that the Mamata Banerjee administration was crying foul to hide its own inefficiencies.

Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP are bitter rivals in the state, which goes to polls in 2021.

On Wednesday, West Bengal said the RTKs it received were faulty.

“All 10,000 rapid test kits supplied to Bengal have been found to be faulty. We conducted 220 tests with these kits. It was a waste of time and energy,” said Rajiva Sinha, chief secretary of West Bengal. “We had to make our own arrangements. While supply was scarce we are being blamed for low number of tests.”

Meanwhile, Apurva Chandra, who is heading the inter-ministerial central team for south Bengal, wrote to chief secretary Sinha on Wednesday seeking a “detailed presentation” on a number of issues, including the level of testing carried out by the state. It also asked about the availability of safety equipment for doctors, and the system created by the state for the approval of “cause of declaration of death” for Covid-19 patients. The government has come under flak for attributing some of the deaths of Covid-19 patients to co-morbidities. Most states are attributing even uch deaths to the virus.

