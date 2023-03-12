21 painters showcase art pieces at 'Mizhi' exhibition in Kannur

21 painters from Kannur showcased their art pieces at 'Mizhi' exhibition. The week-long exhibition has around 40 films with different themes.

Many artists came up with a few of their creations, which are eye catching and have a message behind it.

Sunitha Kunhimangalam, despite being on a wheelchair due to Muscular atrophy spread the colours on canvas with a brush held in her mouth.

Jolly M Sudhan, Surekha, Smita, Nisha Bhasakaran, Suma Mahesh, Priya Gopal, Kalaimani Sathi, PK Bhagyalakshmi, Leeja Dinoop, Sulochana Mahi, MP Raveena, Shruti Prakashan, Smita Damodharan, Sanisha Sarish, EV Rabana, PK Sheena, Praji Sudhakaran, Vapita Rajeevan, Tara Pramod and Tessy John have been part of the Mizhi film exhibition.

The theme of Smita's Dancing Women is a picture of three women celebrating by playing musical instruments while engrossed in their festivities.

Tara Pramod's work is a picture of a woman dreaming with paper boats in her hair.

Lajeena Dinup's "Pedi" is a film about a girl looking scared from the bushes.

Rabana's art is all about hands of different colours stuck in the ground and kites flying in the sky.

Shruti Prakash's 'Woman Becomes a Tree' is a picture of a woman turning into a tree with roots in the soil.

Surekha has chosen to be the advocate of tribal women in Wayanad.

Vipitha Rajeev's Buddha, Sunitha's Ambadi and various other films are eye-warming.

One of the artist, Raveena explained about the idea behind her art. She said, " I painted all the struggles and feelings of women into a canvas."

Tessy John said, "I am artist by profession. My parents stay in Kannur but I am based in Bangalore. So 6 months I stay in Bangalore and 6 months here in Kannur. When I am here, I go for trekking as I like the nature, wildlife in Kerala. So I depict that love in paintings."

Roshni Ramesh shared her experience about this artistic world, "I am a kindergarten teacher by profession very far away from this artistic world but as I came it is so colourful and we feel that artist behind is so talented. According to me, each picture has a view and interesting story."

Under the leadership of Chitra Kala Parishad, the 'Mizhi' picture exhibition was started at Kannur Space Art Gallery. The exhibition will end on March 13.