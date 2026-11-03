5 modern bathroom trends that bring together luxury, comfort and easy maintenance

Luxury is not just about aesthetics, but also about functionality, convenience, and practicality. When you think of a luxe bathroom, the first things that come to mind may be a spacious bathtub, a stylish shower, ambient lighting, and marble finishes. But luxury is also for everyday use, which means how easy the space is to maintain, especially since you will use it several times a day. So, what makes for a thoughtful bathroom design that combines luxury with comfort, easier maintenance, and mindful water use?ALSO READ: 5 minimalist bathroom styling tips to make your space feel bigger and your showers more relaxing

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We asked an industry expert which modern bathroom designs are gaining popularity for combining luxury with easy maintenance. Shiozawa Kazuyuki, managing director of TOTO India, walked us through five trends shaping modern bathrooms.

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Highlighting a key shift, he said, "The shift is particularly visible in the way technology is being integrated into everyday functions. The best innovations are not necessarily the ones that look complicated. They are the ones that make a bathroom feel cleaner, more comfortable, and easier to use.”

Bathrooms are getting more modern and, importantly, more personal, the expert emphasised. Shiozawa said, “With some homes now providing separate bathrooms for different family members, choices can be made according to individual preferences, requirements and budgets. This is creating a wider range of solutions—from conventional WCs to more advanced automated options, from simple cleansing systems to electronic bidet seats with multiple settings, and from straightforward showers to multifunctional water experiences.”

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, there is no single definition of a perfect bathroom. The expert emphasised that what matters more is how effectively it combines hygiene, comfort, wellness, technology, design, and responsible water use for the people who actually use it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, there is no single definition of a perfect bathroom. The expert emphasised that what matters more is how effectively it combines hygiene, comfort, wellness, technology, design, and responsible water use for the people who actually use it. {{/usCountry}}

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Bathroom designs are becoming modern.

Here are some of the features Shiozawa revealed:

1. Surfaces that are easier to clean

Rimless toilet bowls and smooth surfaces help reduce places where dirt and residue collect.

Basins and fixtures with fewer awkward corners make routine cleaning easier.

Ultra-smooth ceramic surfaces can help prevent dirt from adhering easily, while avoiding unnecessary sharp curves and difficult corners can make surfaces simpler to clean.

2. Technology that simplifies daily routines

Automatic toilet functions and sensor-operated taps reduce the need to touch surfaces.

Adjustable cleansing settings cater to individual preferences.

Useful technology makes everyday routines simpler without making the bathroom complicated.

3. Shower and settings that prioritise comfort

Multifunctional showers provide different spray patterns for quick washes or relaxing showers.

Adjustable water temperature and pressure help to personalise the experience.

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4. Streamlined design with less clutter

Uncluttered shower areas, streamlined basins and well-proportioned taps create a cohesive look.

Subtle colours and matte finishes complement the space without overwhelming it.

Choosing basins, counters and taps that work well together prevents individual fixtures from competing for attention.

5. Water efficiency

Efficient flushing systems help clean toilet bowls while using less water.

Water-saving taps are designed to reduce consumption while maintaining comfortable flow.

Durable fittings, reliable mechanisms and easy-to-clean surfaces support longer use.