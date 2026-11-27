Established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2009, they recognise artists who are masters of their craft. This year, the three honorary prizes went to Disney’s first Black animator, Floyd Norman (a key collaborator on classics such as The Jungle Book (1967) and Sleeping Beauty (1959)), director Ridley Scott (Gladiator (2000), Blade Runner (1982), Alien (1979)) and actor Glenn Close (an eight-time

This month, I had the privilege of attending the Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

Established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2009, they recognise artists who are masters of their craft. This year, the three honorary prizes went to Disney’s first Black animator, Floyd Norman (a key collaborator on classics such as The Jungle Book (1967) and Sleeping Beauty (1959)), director Ridley Scott (Gladiator (2000), Blade Runner (1982), Alien (1979)) and actor Glenn Close (an eight-time Oscar nominee for films such as Fatal Attraction (1987), Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and Albert Nobbs (2011)).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award for body of work by a creative producer went to Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, whose production house Killer Content is an indie-film powerhouse and has shaped the careers of directors such as Todd Haynes (I’m Not There; 2007) and Celine Song (Past Lives; 2023).

Many things struck me as I sat there amid all this staggering talent.

First, there was the profound camaraderie in the room. The Governors Awards are the unofficial start of the Hollywood awards season. The next four months, until the Oscars ceremony on March 14, will be marked by fierce campaigning and competition, breathless predictions and last-minute upsets.

But at the Governors Awards, the air was thick with emotion as winners were celebrated, and thanked their family and collaborators for helping them reach this moment. Norman, now 91, spoke movingly of how his wife supported and encouraged him in his early years. Close thanked her daughter, Annie Starke, for navigating with grace the difficult terrain of being a star’s child. Tears flowed easily, including my own.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was also moving to see how many A-list artists were content to simply attend. These included Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Lea Seydoux, Adam Driver, Charlize Theron and Tom Cruise.

All have films in the Oscar race, so yes, this was an important room to be in. Still, it was wonderful to see them content to be mere spectators.

I couldn’t help but think that this kind of audience would be impossible at home. It is often difficult to get even the nominees to show up to an Indian film-awards ceremony. Often, only those who have been told they have won are willing to be there.

Which defeats the purpose. Such awards become not a celebration of the best work of the year, but more a marker of who was willing to be there. The transactional nature of this frays ideas of excellence. Artists, meanwhile, can get locked into echo chambers, invested only in their own advancement rather than in the advancement of the larger cause of Indian cinema.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Attending the Governors Awards felt like a shot of inspiration. I came away energised by the level of talent (just the clips from Close’s films were enough to make one’s hair stand on end), and hopeful for our industry too.

Perhaps someday the artists will come to see how hollow the current system is, and decide it is time for a change. Perhaps that someday will be soon.

(Email feedbackforanu@gmail.com. The views expressed are personal)