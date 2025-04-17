Cage seating craze is taking over office interiors: Design experts share tips for incorporating it in modern workplaces

Cage seating is an innovative and stylish addition to modern office interiors, offering a playful yet functional approach to space design. It provides a subtle way to define areas without the need for heavy partitions, allowing for a sense of separation while maintaining openness and visual continuity. Say goodbye to boring cubicles: Cage seating is the office glow-up you didn't know you needed!(Image by Indoff)

Seating trend that's revolutionising offices in 2025

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saba Kapoor, Co-Founder of Nivasa, shared, “Acting as semi-private enclosures, cage seating creates intimate spaces ideal for discussions and meetings without completely isolating individuals from the rest of the office. Beyond its practicality, cage seating introduces an element of surprise and delight, instantly uplifting the atmosphere and fostering a stress-free environment.”

She added, “Its whimsical and fun aesthetic makes offices feel more inviting and dynamic. These structures can be crafted from materials like metal, wood or even bamboo, ensuring they remain visually light and harmonious with contemporary, minimalist design sensibilities. By integrating cage seating thoughtfully, offices can achieve a balance between privacy, collaboration and a relaxed and inspiring workspace.”

Why cage seating is the future of office design

Bringing her expertise to the same, Roheena Nagpal, Principal Designer at Rvvardé, revealed, “Cage seating is redefining modern workspaces, blending industrial aesthetics with functionality. To integrate it effectively, focus on zoning and privacy—use cage structures to create semi-private pods that enhance focus without isolation. Material selection is key; opt for powder-coated metal, wood, or upholstered seats to balance durability with comfort. Layering with textures like cushions and throws softens the structured look while maintaining an edgy appeal.”

Cage seating: This one seating upgrade can instantly make your office look 10x cooler.(Image by Pinterest)

She suggested, “Position cage seating near natural light sources to prevent a closed-in feel and enhance employee well-being. For collaborative areas, cluster cage chairs around communal tables to foster interaction while maintaining defined personal spaces. Finally, customisation is crucial—mix open and enclosed cage elements to align with brand identity and workspace needs. Done right, cage seating is more than just a design statement; it’s a game-changer for modern office dynamics.”

Wildly creative ways offices are using cage seating

Echoing that cage seating is a striking addition to modern office interiors, serving as a statement element in collaborative spaces, Rudraksh Charan and Priyanka Khanna, Founders and Architects at 42MM Architecture, said, “Its semi-enclosed design fosters interaction while maintaining a sense of privacy. It can also be effectively repurposed as phone booths, offering employees secluded spots for calls without requiring dedicated rooms.”

Cage seating is turning workplaces into wellness havens (without sacrificing style)(Image by Skymisr)

According to them, for offices with a floating population, cage seating provides flexible and modular solutions, enabling dynamic work environments. Thoughtfully designed elements like integrated charging stations, adjustable seating and biophilic accents can further elevate its utility, making it not just a seating solution but a versatile hub for focused work, quick huddles, or private conversations.