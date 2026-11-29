Diamond Red and Other Poems by Rahul Ranchan

Pages: 84

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Price: ₹399

Har-Anand Publications

The second edition of Rahul Ranchan’s ‘Diamond Red and Other Poems’, brought out posthumously by his sister Renée, is a deeply personal, restless and experimental collection exploring memory, identity, loneliness, intellectual freedom and the elusive idea of home.

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While rooted in lived experience, the poems transform private memories into broader reflections on how individuals carry the past, negotiate the present and imagine renewal.

Memory is the collection’s most persistent presence. In ‘Wings’, youthful friendships, landscapes and happiness survive as an emotional geography long after the physical world has disappeared. Ranchan’s childhood and teenage years in California and his continuing longing for that lost home, lend several poems their distinctive sense of distance and displacement.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet this is not merely nostalgic poetry. Poems such as ‘Trap-Struggle’, ‘S O S’, ‘The Beacon’, ‘Mindscape’, and ‘Ashwedge’ confront isolation, frustration, regret and despair. Against these darker currents, ‘Hope’, ‘Awakening’, ‘Passing’, and ‘Diamond Red’ offer tentative possibilities of renewal. Hope here is not triumph but endurance—the decision to continue remembering, questioning and writing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet this is not merely nostalgic poetry. Poems such as ‘Trap-Struggle’, ‘S O S’, ‘The Beacon’, ‘Mindscape’, and ‘Ashwedge’ confront isolation, frustration, regret and despair. Against these darker currents, ‘Hope’, ‘Awakening’, ‘Passing’, and ‘Diamond Red’ offer tentative possibilities of renewal. Hope here is not triumph but endurance—the decision to continue remembering, questioning and writing. {{/usCountry}}

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The collection is equally concerned with intellectual freedom. ‘Mindscape’ challenges the social forces that restrict individual imagination, while ‘Planting’, ‘Pottering’, ‘Unabandoned’, ‘Guardians’, and ‘Vocation’ explore education, teaching and the tension between knowledge and authority. Teaching emerges in ‘Vocation’ as an important dimension of identity rather than merely a profession.

Ranchan’s literary imagination is expansive. Blake, Frost, Eliot, Yeats, Lawrence and Woolf coexist with Buddha, Charon, Vulcan, Vishwamitra, Trishanku, Brahma and Zeus.

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Western literature, Indian mythology, popular culture and personal memory intersect in an eclectic universe that mirrors the restless movement of the poet’s mind. Humour and irony provide an important counterpoint to melancholy, particularly in poems such as ‘The Ant and the Gods’ and ‘Borrowed Plumes’.

Recurring images of wind, rain, fire, mist, stars, ash, light and darkness create a symbolic vocabulary of time, memory and loss. The title poem, ‘Diamond Red’, transforms suffering into an image of endurance, while ‘Rhinestone Red’ extends this meditation into family memory, particularly the complex histories of love, sacrifice and survival.

Ultimately, Diamond Red and Other Poems is a book about what remains: people, places, relationships, ideas and dreams preserved against disappearance. A book of memory, but also a book of survival.

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(Dr Anil Kumar Aneja is a professor and former head, Department of English, University of Delhi)