Diwali home makeover: What to check before giving your walls fresh coat of paint

During the Diwali season, homeowner refresh their decor, purchase new furnishings, and repaint their homes to get ready for the festivities. But if you are short on time, should you really rush? Shortcuts can lead to an uneven finish and peeling paint, leaving your walls aggravated.ALSO READ: Diwali mithai shopping guide: Know which sweets to buy, when to shop, how to store them and avoid food waste

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A fresh coat of paint can elevate a room in time for the celebrations, but painting over damp patches and cracks without addressing the underlying problems may make your walls look much worse. This is why you need to be realistic about your timeline and prioritise necessary repairs.

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An industry expert Dr Nikhil Dhote, founder and chief technologist at PureSil Paints, walked us through what homeowners may overlook when painting before Diwali and the warning signs to watch for.

Here are some of the common doubts he answered for us:

What do homeowners overlook when rushing to get their homes painted before Diwali, and how can this affect the result?

There is a deadline, so you decide to rush with colouring the walls without preparing beforehand. But the actual preparation is what determines how well the paint looks after it dries.

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{{^usCountry}} Nikhi said, “Completely dry, stable, and sufficiently smooth surfaces are the basic requirements of painting.” Moreover, homeowners often pressure contractors to speed up vital things. He mentioned drying and curing times for putty, sealers, and primers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nikhi said, “Completely dry, stable, and sufficiently smooth surfaces are the basic requirements of painting.” Moreover, homeowners often pressure contractors to speed up vital things. He mentioned drying and curing times for putty, sealers, and primers. {{/usCountry}}

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And when you rush the initial stage, Nikhil cautioned that moisture gets trapped, which weakens the adhesion, and subsequently, the painted walls do not look fresh for long. “Consequently, homeowners often experience premature peeling, blistering, or a patchy, uneven finish just weeks after the festival,” he added.

He shared, “Impetuous shade selection in daylight without seeing how it reflects in warm, ambient festive lighting can result in a colour that looks drastically different once the Diwali lamps and warm interior lights are turned on.”

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This means you should check how a shade looks in both daylight and your usual indoor lighting, so it works for your home beyond the festive glow of Diwali.

Choose simple, solid colours, over textured ones.

What warning signs should make a homeowner postpone painting and address the underlying problem first?

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The expert highlighted the following warning signs that need attention before painting begins:

Active dampness or water seepage marks: May mean an unresolved moisture or plumbing issue that needs to be addressed first. Deep structural cracks: Require professional evaluation before being covered with a fresh coat of paint. White, chalky deposits: Known as efflorescence, this salt-like residue on masonry can signal moisture moving through the wall. Blistered patches: Bubbling or blistering paint may signal trapped moisture beneath the surface. Visible mould or mildew: Signs of moisture problem.

This means that even a coat of premium paint will not fix these problems, and your walls may soon look worse. Trapped moisture can push its way outwards, ruining the new paintwork. Fix the underlying problems first, and ensure the wall is thoroughly dry and properly prepared before picking up a brush

If someone is short on time before Diwali, what can they realistically scale back, and which steps should never be rushed?

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Now, if you are short on time but still want to refresh your home, the expert recommended scaling back the painting work. He advised reducing the scope of the makeover and allowing enough time for each stage of the painting process.

Here's the set of last-minute paintwork expert advice:

Focus on prominent areas: Priortise the living room, main entryway, or a single accent wall instead of attempting a rushed makeover of the entire home.

Priortise the living room, main entryway, or a single accent wall instead of attempting a rushed makeover of the entire home. Choose simpler finishes: Solid colours can be a more practical choice than elaborate textured finishes that take several days to complete.

Solid colours can be a more practical choice than elaborate textured finishes that take several days to complete. Do not skip primer: Skipping this step can lead to poor coverage and dull colours.

Skipping this step can lead to poor coverage and dull colours. Allow sufficient drying time: Rushing between stages can trap moisture, causing the topcoat to wrinkle or fail.

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“Never compromise on technical processes as it leads to rework after festival time,” he concluded.