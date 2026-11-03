Diwali mithai shopping guide: Know which sweets to buy, when to shop, how to store them and avoid food waste

The ‘festival of light’, Diwali, is synonymous with gifting sweets. Sweet hampers are common around this time, and they are prepared for friends and family as auspicious symbols of prosperity and good fortune. The Indian sweet landscape has a wide variety of options, beyond the familiar favourites. ALSO READ: Make your home Diwali-ready: 5 fire safety checks to add to your festive checklist But a generic sweet box won't cut it if you are trying to be mindful about your choices. If you are planning to shop for sweets, you need to be careful about which ones you choose, as different sweets have different storage needs and shelf lives. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Umesh Kumar Agarwal, director, Haldiram Marketing Pvt. Ltd. shared practical tips on choosing sweets – when to buy different varieties, which types to gift for different occasions and, most importantly, how to avoid food waste. How many days before Diwali should you buy different sweets?

Kaju Katli is one of the common Diwali sweets.

Your timing depends on the type of mithai you choose. “Go by milk content. The more milk a sweet has, the later you buy it,” Umesh advised. He said soan papdi, besan ladoo, kaju katli and most dry-fruit sweets can be bought four to five days ahead, provided their labelled shelf life and storage instructions allow it. Sealed namkeen packs can be purchased even earlier. For Khoya sweets, such as barfi and peda, Umesh recommended shopping closer to Diwali. Fresh milk-based sweets need more careful timing. “Anything fresh and milky, say rasgulla, rasmalai, sandesh, kalakand or milk cake, should come home the day before Diwali or that very morning.” Instead of buying everything in one go, divide your purchases to help keep sweets fresh. Umesh also reminded buyers to check the best-before date and storage instructions on each pack. Which sweets are better for gifting when the box may not be opened right away?

Besan laddoos are one of the perfect choice for sweet hampers that won't be opened immediately. (AI generated image)