Don't want to gift the usual things? Explore these useful home and kitchen picks for people who love hosting parties

When it comes to festive gifting, options such as mithai boxes and fruit baskets are often the first things that come to mind. But if you are looking to try something different this Diwali, consider gifts that are both thoughtful and useful. For someone who enjoys hosting guests, cooking or setting up an elegant dining table, home and kitchen essentials can make interesting choices. From coffee makers and glassware to serving platters and snack bowl sets, there are several options worth exploring. These gifts bring together thoughtful design, craftsmanship and everyday convenience, making them more than just festive gestures. Here are some home-gifting ideas to consider, along with their prices, to help you find something the recipient can actually use rather than pass on, like the familiar box of soan papdi.

1. Table lamps and candles for a welcoming atmosphere

Diwali gifting ideas (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Small table lamps can be placed on a console or side table, while candle holders can complement a dinner arrangement. Choose designs that suit the recipient's existing interior so the gift remains useful beyond a single occasion. For lamps, check the size, power source, and lighting requirements. For candle holders, consider their stability and the type of candles they accommodate. I personally love adding candlelight while having dinner, and when hosting, doing this can further enhance the experience.

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2. Snack bowls and dip sets for casual gatherings

Not every gathering requires a dinner arrangement. For casual get-togethers, snack bowls and dip sets can be particularly useful. They allow hosts to serve nuts, chips, dips, sauces and small appetisers in an organised manner. You can consider ceramic snack bowls, compartmentalised serving trays or sets with multiple small bowls. Designs with different sizes can be useful for serving a variety of snacks at once. Choose products that are easy to clean and comfortable to handle. If the recipient enjoys hosting frequently, a stackable set can also help save storage space.

3. Electric kettles for tea and coffee lovers

An electric kettle can be a useful gift for someone who frequently serves tea, coffee or other hot beverages. It makes boiling water convenient, particularly when several guests are visiting, and beverages need to be prepared quickly. Regular or basic electric kettles are suitable for everyday use, while options with temperature settings may appeal to people who enjoy different types of tea and coffee. Glass and stainless steel designs are among the options available. Check the kettle's capacity, wattage, safety features, automatic shut-off function and ease of cleaning before purchasing one. A compact model may be more suitable for a smaller kitchen, while a larger capacity can be helpful for someone who regularly hosts parties.

4. Table runners and placemats for a well-dressed dining table

Table linen can be a thoughtful gift for someone who pays attention to dining arrangements. Table runners and placemats introduce colour and texture while helping create a more coordinated setting for meals. Cotton and linen options are worth considering for their versatile appearance, while woven and embroidered designs can add detail to a relatively simple dining table. Neutral colours can work across different occasions, whereas patterned options may appeal to someone who enjoys experimenting with table styling. Look for materials that are easy to wash and maintain. It is also helpful to consider the size of the recipient's dining table before choosing a runner or placemat set.

5. Beverage dispensers for larger gatherings

For someone who frequently hosts larger gatherings, a beverage dispenser can be a practical addition to their home. It allows guests to serve themselves, making it easier to arrange drinks without repeatedly attending to the serving area. Glass dispensers with taps are commonly used for serving lemonade, iced tea, fruit-infused water and other cold beverages. Some designs come with stands, while others can be placed directly on a counter or table. Before choosing one, check its capacity, tap quality, ease of cleaning and stability. A wide opening can also make it easier to add ice and fruit slices or clean the container after use.

6. Glassware sets for serving beverages

Glassware is another gifting option for someone who enjoys hosting this Diwali. From serving water and fresh juices to mocktails and other beverages, a coordinated glass set can make a dining or beverage station look more put together. You can explore clear tumblers, ribbed glasses, stemmed glasses or textured glassware depending on the recipient's preferences as a Diwali gift. While simple tumblers are suitable for everyday use, distinctive shapes and finishes can add character to a festive table setting. When selecting a glassware set, consider the number of glasses, their capacity, thickness and ease of handling. Stackable designs can also be useful for people with limited kitchen storage.

7. Serving platters and trays for presenting food as a Diwali gift

Serving platters and trays can make useful festive gifts for people who enjoy arranging food for guests. Whether they are serving snacks during a casual get-together or presenting appetisers at a dinner party, the right serving accessories can make the arrangement look more inviting. Ceramic platters work well for serving snacks, starters and desserts, while wooden boards can be used for presenting cheese, bread and other appetisers. Marble trays can also add an elegant touch to a serving arrangement. Consider gifting a set of serving platters in different shapes and sizes so the recipient can use them for different types of gatherings. Check the material and cleaning requirements before making a choice, especially if the product is intended for regular use, before selecting this as a gifting idea.

8. Dinnerware sets for hosting meals

Dinnerware is one of the most practical gifting ideas for Diwali to someone who regularly hosts family meals or dinner parties. A coordinated set of plates, bowls and serving pieces can make table arrangements look more organised while being useful for everyday dining. Ceramic, porcelain and stoneware dinnerware are some options to explore. While porcelain sets often have a relatively delicate and refined appearance, stoneware can offer a more textured, casual look.

9 . Coffee makers for someone who loves serving beverages

A coffee maker can be a thoughtful gift for Diwali to someone who enjoys welcoming guests over for brunch, evening conversations or weekend gatherings. Instead of serving instant coffee, they can prepare freshly brewed beverages at home and offer guests different options. When choosing one, consider its capacity, ease of cleaning, brewing options and counter space requirements. If the recipient enjoys experimenting with coffee, a machine with additional brewing features may be a suitable choice.

Frequently Asked Questions: 1. What are some useful gifts for someone who loves hosting at home? Coffee makers, dinnerware sets, serving platters, glassware, snack bowls and table linen are some useful gifting options.

4. What are some budget-friendly home gifts for hosts? Snack bowls, decorative coasters, table runners, placemats, serving trays and glass tumblers can be practical gifts.

5. How do I choose dinnerware as a gift? Check the material, number of pieces, durability, maintenance requirements and whether the set is microwave-safe or dishwasher-safe. Neutral designs are generally versatile and can complement different dining arrangements.

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