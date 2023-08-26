Your kitchen should not only be functional but also a reflection of your personal style and needs hence, when planning a makeover, it is important to determine what aspects of your culinary space need improvement - whether it is the layout or the appliances, storage or aesthetics. Take the time to plan and design a space that suits your cooking habits, lifestyle and aesthetic preferences because revamping your culinary space can be an exciting and rewarding project that can enhance the functionality, aesthetics and overall enjoyment of your kitchen. Elevate your kitchen to an oasis: 7 inspiring ways to revamp your culinary space (Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash)

To help sort your revamp woes, we put together 7 expert tips and inspiring ways to revamp your culinary space that promise to elevate your kitchen to an oasis:

1. Embrace sustainable practices in your kitchen design - In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Atreyee Choudhury, Founder and Principal Interior Architect at De Panache, shared, “Sustainability is a significant trend in the interior design industry, with many designers focusing on eco-friendly practices. To elevate your kitchen, consider incorporating green design elements. This could involve using energy-efficient appliances, installing countertops made from recycled or locally sourced materials, or designing a layout that maximizes natural light and ventilation. These practices not only reduce your environmental footprint but also create a serene, nature-inspired ambience in your kitchen. According to the Indian Green Building Council, buildings that follow green design principles can reduce energy consumption by 30-40%, highlighting the practical benefits of a sustainably designed kitchen.”

2. Tailoring your kitchen to your taste and lifestyle - Asserting that it is another crucial point to consider, Atreyee Choudhury said, “One size does not fit all when it comes to interior design, as evident in the diverse styles of kitchens, from classical and neo-classical to contemporary, each tailored to suit individual tastes, cooking habits, and lifestyle needs. An experienced interior designer can help you identify and articulate your unique design vision, creating a personalized space that is not only functional but also deeply resonant with your individual tastes and preferences. Whether you're an avid cook needing a professional-style setup or a busy parent seeking a kid-friendly design, a personalised kitchen will truly feel like your own culinary oasis.”

3. Green elements are the clean elements - According to Aashish Khandelwal, Founder and Principal Architect at Hanumant Design & Developers, “Today, elevating your culinary space is not just about pleasing countertops and aesthetic designing of the cabinets; it is more about inducing sustainable interior designs and incorporating the concept of green elements. Granite counter tops can be one of the great choices for an aesthetically pleasing kitchen and it can increase the shelf life of your kitchen as well. Using handcrafted materials and encouraging local businesses can both elevate your kitchen, reduce emissions and encourage sustainable choices. Adding small plant setups in your kitchen can give your kitchen a soothing, natural character.”

4. Individualism is what leads to creativity - Aashish Khandelwal advised, “Incorporating your personal style can also help uplift your home as well as your kitchen. The minute choices of the interior designer or the client itself can make or break the design. Choices of faucets, decorative rugs, type of polishing, colour of the appliances, lighting choices and other little details can help make your culinary space truly your own. Nevertheless, you don’t have to settle for a unified finish in your kitchen, and that is where interior designers can assist you. Combining different finishes according to your own preferences can really uplift your kitchen and make it look designer.”

5. Ingenious ventilation: Spaces where kitchen breathes - Aashish Khandelwal highlighted, “Ventilation resurrects kitchen enchantment! From historic hush to modern brilliance, a culinary renaissance unfolds. Contemporary kitchens unleash ventilation mastery, breathing life into gastronomic realms. Behold the elegance of modern chimneys and exquisite exhausts, whisking culinary aromas away. As sunlit windows embrace the earthly kiss, the kitchen awakens with nature's bliss. Where flavours dance and whiffs rejoice, tradition meets innovation, a melody of choice. Unlock the secrets to a kitchen's heart, a breathable tapestry of culinary art!”

6. Exploring the tranquillity of calming hues - Bringing her expertise to the same, Nishi Jain, Founder and Principal Architect at House of J, pointed out delicate pastels, soft greys and gentle beiges and said, “The seamless continuity of these light neutrals, complemented by the unifying allure of a consistent quartz countertop and backsplash, crafts an expansive oasis of peace and serenity. Beware of overly bright or intense colours, for they may disrupt the exclusive sanctuary, hindering the seamless flow and visual harmony of this enchanting culinary haven. Embrace the timeless elegance of subdued shades and indulge in the luxury of a truly exclusive culinary retreat.”

7. Elevate ambiance to unparalleled heights by embracing an exclusive lighting upgrade - Nishi Jain suggested, “Immerse yourself in the enchanting interplay of adjustable fixtures, gracefully tailored to customise the mood according to your desires. Embrace the celestial touch of abundant natural light, artfully harmonized with the warmth of ambient illumination. Envisage the indulgence of panel lights, meticulously selected with utmost care - 6k or 4k, a luminary dance to illuminate your culinary canvas. Delight in the subtlety of under-cabinet lighting, casting a captivating glow for moments of intimate splendour. Introduce the pinnacle of flexibility with dimmable switches, granting you the power to orchestrate a symphony of radiance, uniquely yours.”