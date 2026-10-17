Have you ever found thin ribbons hanging inside a new top, blouse or dress and wondered what they are actually for? Often tucked near the shoulder seams or inside the neckline, these little loops are easy to overlook. Some people cut them off, while others leave them hidden inside their clothes without giving them much thought. But these tiny ribbons are not just random additions to your clothing. They serve a surprisingly useful purpose that many people may never have stopped to think about. (Also read: Everyday explained: Why the F and J keys on your keyboard have tiny bumps? Here's what they mean )

What are the little ribbons inside clothes?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The small ribbons stitched inside many tops, dresses and blouses are called hanger loops. They are usually attached near the shoulder seams or inside the neckline and can be made from satin ribbon, fabric tape or similar materials.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the garment-storage guidance published in the US Department of Education's ERIC document on clothing storage, garment loops can be used to suspend clothing and help distribute its weight, reducing the risk of distortion.

These loops are especially useful for garments that are difficult to hang securely using a conventional hanger alone.

How do hanger loops help prevent clothes from stretching?

When certain garments are hung incorrectly, their weight can put pressure on the fabric and seams. Clothes made from delicate materials or featuring wide necklines may also slip off hangers, bunch up or become creased.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Hanger loops provide an additional way to support the garment while it is hanging. When used as intended, they can help distribute some of the garment's weight and reduce strain on areas that might otherwise become distorted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanger loops provide an additional way to support the garment while it is hanging. When used as intended, they can help distribute some of the garment's weight and reduce strain on areas that might otherwise become distorted. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

As explained in the clothing storage guidance available through ERIC, using garment loops can help minimise distortion by distributing the weight of clothing during storage.

However, hanger loops are not designed to support every type of garment indefinitely. Heavy dresses and delicate pieces may require specialised hangers or alternative storage methods.

The small loops sewn inside many tops and dresses are hanger loops.

Why are the ribbons stitched near the shoulders?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Their placement is practical. The shoulder seams and neckline provide convenient points for attaching loops, allowing the garment to hang in a more balanced position.

According to the clothing-care recommendations from the Sewing & Craft Alliance's clothing care and repair guide, loops sewn into shoulder seams can help keep slippery garments and clothes with wide necklines securely on hangers.

The ribbons can also remain hidden inside the garment when it is worn, making them a functional feature without affecting the overall appearance. Depending on the design, a garment may have two loops near the shoulders or a single loop positioned closer to the back neckline.

Should you cut the little ribbons off your clothes?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Whether you should keep them depends on how you store your clothes and whether the loops are useful for a particular garment.

If you regularly hang your tops and dresses, leaving the loops intact can be helpful. They may prevent garments from slipping off hangers and provide an additional support point when used correctly.

If the ribbons keep appearing above your neckline while you wear the garment, you can tuck them inside. You can also carefully remove them if they are not needed, taking care not to cut into the garment's seams or lining.

For delicate or valuable garments, it is worth checking the care label before deciding how to store them. The Sewing & Craft Alliance's clothing-care guide recommends using appropriately supportive hangers for garments that need extra care to maintain their shape.

Which clothes benefit most from hanger loops?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hanger loops can be particularly useful for:

Silk and satin tops: Their smooth surfaces can make them more likely to slide off ordinary hangers.

Their smooth surfaces can make them more likely to slide off ordinary hangers. Wide-neck dresses: The neckline may not provide enough grip to keep the garment securely in place.

The neckline may not provide enough grip to keep the garment securely in place. Lightweight blouses: Their construction can make them awkward to hang.

Their construction can make them awkward to hang. Special-occasion dresses: Proper support can help reduce unnecessary creasing and distortion during storage.

As noted in the clothing storage guidance published through ERIC, choosing suitable hangers and supporting garments appropriately can help minimise distortion. Some delicate or heavy garments may be better folded or stored flat, depending on their construction and care instructions.

The next time you notice those tiny ribbons inside a top or dress, you will know they are more than just an extra piece of fabric. These simple hanger loops are a practical clothing feature that can help keep garments in place and make wardrobe storage easier.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}