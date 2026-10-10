PV Sindhu donates her prized jerseys and dresses to Deepika Padukone's mental health foundation Live Love Laugh: Collection priced from ₹850 to ₹1,100
On World Mental Health Day, Deepika Padukone launched 'Featured Closets' with PV Sindhu as the first curator. PV Sindhu's actual prized jerseys are up for sale.
On World Mental Health Day, just weeks after welcoming her second child on September 19, actor Deepika Padukone announced a brand new charity closet initiative called 'Featured Closets' — and the first guest curator is none other than badminton player PV Sindhu. Also read | Prakash Padukone reveals what pushed Deepika Padukone to speak publicly about depression: ‘Her friend passed away’
Not just fashion
Deepika posted the announcement on Instagram on October 10, writing: "Seven years ago on World Mental Health Day, we launched The Deepika Padukone Closet, and so many of you have joined our community since, to contribute towards Mental Health in India through your purchases. This year, I’m thrilled to launch 'Featured Closets' — bringing in a broader circle of inspiring individuals to share pieces from their personal wardrobes!"
She added, "Thank you, P V Sindhu1 for agreeing to be our very first guest — in a world that often expects strength without struggle, your resilience, grace and grit have inspired millions! PV Sindhu’s personal collection of prized jerseys is now up for sale at DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet (link in bio)."
Yes, you read that right. PV Sindhu's actual jerseys, jersey sets and dresses are up for sale. The prices range between ₹850- ₹1,100. This is bigger than fashion. If you have followed Deepika, you know her mental health advocacy started in 2014 when she publicly shared her clinical depression diagnosis — when no other A-lister in India was talking about it. In 2015, she founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) to help reduce stigma and make resources accessible, especially in underserved communities.
Her original charity closet has been a low-key circular-economy fundraiser for years — fans buying from her personal wardrobe to fund TLLLF. Now 'Featured Closets' expands that circle. The idea is simple: invite icons from sports, entertainment, and public life to donate their personal items, so fans can form a real connection with their role models while funding mental health care.
From Olympic podium to charity closet
Choosing PV Sindhu as the first guest was intentional. Elite athletes live under insane pressure, public scrutiny, injuries, and comebacks – but are always expected to be 'mentally tough'. Sindhu has been vocal about flipping that narrative. Deepika shared in her press statement: "Collaborating with PV Sindhu on this first-ever 'Featured Closet' has been incredibly special. She's not only a world-class athlete, but someone whose grace, grit, and authenticity I deeply admire."
Sindhu added: "As athletes, we’re often seen as mentally tough — but it’s just as necessary to talk about the moments we struggle. I hope this initiative encourages more openness, empathy, and support for those facing mental health challenges. Mental health is a conversation we all need to be a part of. I’m happy to support Deepika and the important work her foundation is doing, and to be participating in the important occasion of World Mental Health Day.”
How it works
Guest icons donate pre-loved pieces, you shop them at DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet, and the proceeds go directly to TLLLF's programs, helplines and awareness campaigns. Sustainable fashion funding real support.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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