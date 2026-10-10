PV Sindhu donates her prized jerseys and dresses to Deepika Padukone's mental health foundation Live Love Laugh: Collection priced from ₹850 to ₹1,100

On World Mental Health Day, just weeks after welcoming her second child on September 19, actor Deepika Padukone announced a brand new charity closet initiative called 'Featured Closets' — and the first guest curator is none other than badminton player PV Sindhu. Also read | Prakash Padukone reveals what pushed Deepika Padukone to speak publicly about depression: ‘Her friend passed away’

Not just fashion Deepika posted the announcement on Instagram on October 10, writing: "Seven years ago on World Mental Health Day, we launched The Deepika Padukone Closet, and so many of you have joined our community since, to contribute towards Mental Health in India through your purchases. This year, I’m thrilled to launch 'Featured Closets' — bringing in a broader circle of inspiring individuals to share pieces from their personal wardrobes!"

She added, "Thank you, P V Sindhu1 for agreeing to be our very first guest — in a world that often expects strength without struggle, your resilience, grace and grit have inspired millions! PV Sindhu’s personal collection of prized jerseys is now up for sale at DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet (link in bio)."

Yes, you read that right. PV Sindhu's actual jerseys, jersey sets and dresses are up for sale. The prices range between ₹850- ₹1,100. This is bigger than fashion. If you have followed Deepika, you know her mental health advocacy started in 2014 when she publicly shared her clinical depression diagnosis — when no other A-lister in India was talking about it. In 2015, she founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) to help reduce stigma and make resources accessible, especially in underserved communities.

Her original charity closet has been a low-key circular-economy fundraiser for years — fans buying from her personal wardrobe to fund TLLLF. Now 'Featured Closets' expands that circle. The idea is simple: invite icons from sports, entertainment, and public life to donate their personal items, so fans can form a real connection with their role models while funding mental health care.