Everyday explained: Why the F and J keys on your keyboard have tiny bumps? Here's what they mean

Have you ever run your fingers across a computer keyboard and noticed that the F and J keys feel slightly different from the others? Those tiny raised bumps are easy to overlook, but they are not there by accident. This small design detail has an interesting purpose that many people may never have stopped to think about. (Also read: Everyday explained: Ever wondered why jeans have small metal buttons on their pockets? Here's what they are used for )

What makes the F and J keys different? On most standard QWERTY keyboards, the F and J keys have small raised markings that can be felt with your fingertips. These markings are not decorative additions; they serve a specific function in the way people interact with their keyboards.

According to a report by PCWorld, these raised markings help users locate keys by touch and are particularly useful for people who type without looking at the keyboard.

How do the tiny bumps help while typing? The markings serve as reference points for users who practise touch typing, a technique that allows people to type while keeping their eyes on the screen.

As explained by PCWorld, the left index finger rests on F, while the right index finger rests on J. The remaining fingers are positioned on the neighbouring keys in the middle row, known as the home row.

These tactile markers help users return their fingers to the correct starting positions after reaching for other keys. With practice, this can make typing smoother and reduce the need to look down repeatedly.