Everyday explained: Why the F and J keys on your keyboard have tiny bumps? Here's what they mean
Ever noticed the tiny bumps on the F and J keys of your keyboard? This little detail may seem insignificant, but there is a clever reason behind its presence.
Have you ever run your fingers across a computer keyboard and noticed that the F and J keys feel slightly different from the others? Those tiny raised bumps are easy to overlook, but they are not there by accident. This small design detail has an interesting purpose that many people may never have stopped to think about. (Also read: Everyday explained: Ever wondered why jeans have small metal buttons on their pockets? Here's what they are used for )
What makes the F and J keys different?
On most standard QWERTY keyboards, the F and J keys have small raised markings that can be felt with your fingertips. These markings are not decorative additions; they serve a specific function in the way people interact with their keyboards.
According to a report by PCWorld, these raised markings help users locate keys by touch and are particularly useful for people who type without looking at the keyboard.
How do the tiny bumps help while typing?
The markings serve as reference points for users who practise touch typing, a technique that allows people to type while keeping their eyes on the screen.
As explained by PCWorld, the left index finger rests on F, while the right index finger rests on J. The remaining fingers are positioned on the neighbouring keys in the middle row, known as the home row.
These tactile markers help users return their fingers to the correct starting positions after reaching for other keys. With practice, this can make typing smoother and reduce the need to look down repeatedly.
Why are the bumps placed specifically on F and J?
The placement is linked to the standard QWERTY keyboard layout. F and J serve as the home-row reference points for the index fingers of the left and right hands.
Once users locate these two keys, they can position their other fingers accordingly. This arrangement makes it easier to navigate the keyboard through touch alone.
PCWorld also notes that keyboards with a numeric keypad often feature a similar raised marking on the number 5 key, helping users orient their fingers on the number pad.
Who benefits from these raised markings?
The bumps can be useful for beginners learning touch typing and experienced users who regularly type without looking at their hands. They can also provide a helpful tactile reference for people with visual impairments.
However, the markings alone do not guarantee faster typing. Speed and accuracy depend on factors such as practice, familiarity with the keyboard layout and typing technique.
The next time you use a computer, take a closer look at the F and J keys. What may seem like an insignificant design feature is actually a practical aid that helps users find their finger positions and navigate the keyboard by touch.
It is a small example of how everyday technology incorporates thoughtful details to make common tasks easier.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More