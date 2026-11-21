The fourth finger from the thumb, or the finger that is right next to the pinky, is widely known as the ring finger. Depending on the culture, it may vary from left to right hand, but the custom of wearing an engagement or wedding ring on that particular finger has been so commonplace that it has been named after it. Today’s ‘Everyday Explained’ explores why that is.
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How the ring finger came to be
In Western societies, the custom of wearing an engagement ring on the fourth finger of the left hand originated from the Roman belief that the finger contained a distinct vein, called vena amoris, that went directly to the heart.
As Vogue reported, scientists at the time had yet to discover that all veins ultimately led to the heart, which made this particular connection seem very meaningful. References to the vena amoris, or the heart finger, have been found in texts across centuries.
For instance, in his An Abridgement of Christian Doctrine published in 1648, Henry Turberville wrote, “That is called the heart finger, and hath (they say) a veine in it which reacheth to the heart, so to signifie the hearty, and constant love which ought to be betwixt man and wife.”{{/usCountry}}
For instance, in his An Abridgement of Christian Doctrine published in 1648, Henry Turberville wrote, “That is called the heart finger, and hath (they say) a veine in it which reacheth to the heart, so to signifie the hearty, and constant love which ought to be betwixt man and wife.”{{/usCountry}}
In 1917, George Frederick Kunz shared in his book Rings for the Finger, “The custom of placing the betrothal or wedding ring upon the fourth finger seems undoubtedly to owe its origin to the fancy that a special nerve, or vein, ran directly from this finger to the heart.”
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Why the practice stood the test of time
A likely reason for brides to wear the engagement ring on the fourth finger from the thumb over the ages is that it is a practical choice. It is the weakest finger on the hand and, as a result, is most likely to have the least amount of movement.
This makes it a safe spot for the expensive ring, as the chance of damage is reduced. Wearing the ring on the left hand adds to this, as it is the non-dominant hand for most people. However, some cultures also wear the ring on the right hand, as they consider it more auspicious.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.