Festive hosting checklist: 7 things to fix at home before guests arrive, from parties to casual get-togethers

Diwali season means a lot of house parties, festive gatherings, and get-togethers. And the celebrations continue on and off from Diwali all the way to Christmas and New Year. So, a checklist to run through before guests arrive is essential. You have a lot on your hands anyway before any get-together, from planning the menu to decorating your home. You don't need a complete overhaul; a few practical changes can help make your space more comfortable and welcoming.ALSO READ: Entryway decor guide: Easy ways to make hallways look stylish and spacious

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Diwali hosting preparations are basic. It is not limited to extravagant tableware or the arrangement of fairy lights. Sometimes, it is about everyday functional details: Is there enough seating? Can people move around the furniture? These things are small, and you may overlook them because you are used to your space. But checking these details before guests arrive can help make your home more welcoming and comfortable for guests.

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Industry experts weighed in with an evergreen hosting checklist, highlighting things you need to fix before guests arrive.

“Preparing a home for Diwali does not have to involve major purchases or decorative changes. Addressing maintenance concerns, improving seating, refreshing materials and organising frequently used spaces can make hosting considerably easier,” shared architect Anil Badan, Founder and Principal Architect of Studio B Architects.Meanwhile, architect Sonali Bhagwati, partner at DPA (Designplus Architecture) added, "Once the basic essentials are taken care of, colour, flowers and familiar festive objects can bring a festive character to the space. A home prepared around the comfort of its guests will always feel more welcoming than one designed only to impress.”

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{{^usCountry}} Both the architects remind us that intentional preparation and attention to everyday details can help create a sweet, welcoming space without an extensive makeover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the architects remind us that intentional preparation and attention to everyday details can help create a sweet, welcoming space without an extensive makeover. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the complete checklist curated by the experts, which applies to most festive gatherings:

1. Fix the lighting before adding festive decorations

Check switches, sockets, and existing lights. Replace fused bulbs and get faulty connections repaired.

Keep extension cords away from walking areas.

Prioritise functional planning and uncluttered spaces for the last-minute checklist.

Use warm ambient light around seating areas, focused lighting near entrances and softer accents around decorative arrangements.

2. Repair wall damage and refresh visible surfaces

Inspect walls for damp patches, peeling paint and monsoon stains, especially around windows, balconies and bathrooms.

Check the source of moisture before repainting, and allow affected surfaces to dry thoroughly.

Clean fingerprints from doors, polish frequently used handles and wipe down visible shelves.

Ensure your interiors look well-maintained.

3. Rearrange seating around how guests will interact

Think how guests will move and gather before adding chairs, sofa.

Place chairs within easy speaking distance, remove unnecessary centre tables and leave clear access to refreshments.

Smaller seating groups often work better than a single arrangement where guests must speak across the entire room.

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Make sure to keep your interiors comfortable.

4. Refresh furnishings without changing the entire room

Wash curtain covers, clean carpets, and vacuum upholstered furniture.

Choose cushions that complement existing upholstery and introduce furniture.

Incorporate materials such as cotton, wood, and ceramics.

Rather than mixing too many colours, repeat a few related shades across furnishings and decorative pieces to give the room a consistent appearance.

5. Check plumbing and prepare the guest bathroom

Test taps and flushes, fix leaks and clear slow drains.

Remove hard-water stains from mirrors and washbasins.

Place fresh hand towels within reach, refill soap dispensers, and keep spare tissues available

Check ventilation and keep floor dry.

6. Clear clutter before bringing out festive accessories

Reduce unnecessary items to make room for additional guests.

Keep tables and consoles free from any clutter, any object that have no immediate purpose.

Choose few areas for flowers, traditional accessories, and polished metal accents.

Leave enough space for refreshments and guests' belongings.

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7. Make the entrance comfortable and easy to navigate

Clear spare footwear, put away deliveries, and remove furniture or objects that reduce the available walking space.

Check main door, and if it opens without obstruction and guests can easily find their way inside.

Keep decorations away from walking areas.

Add simple floral arrangement or small toran and position diyas away from regular foot traffic.

Whether it's Diwali, Christmas or New Year's party, this checklist gives you the perfect head to start to get your home ready before guests arrive.