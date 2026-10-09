From quick chopping to hassle-free cooking, 5 kitchen gadgets to check out during the Amazon Sale

This festive season, make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to stock up on kitchen gadgets at attractive discounts. From electric juicers that make preparing fresh juice easier to handy chopping tools that speed up meal prep, the right kitchen essentials can make everyday cooking less time-consuming. Before adding items to your cart, take a look at these six kitchen gadget recommendations and compare prices to find deals that suit your needs. Discounts and availability may vary by product.

Kitchen gadgets to explore (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Make everyday chopping quicker with the INALSA Bullet Inox SS electric chopper, featuring a powerful 500W pure copper motor and four-level stainless-steel blades. Designed for chopping, mincing and pureeing ingredients such as onions, garlic, carrots and meat, it comes with three-speed settings to suit different food preparation needs. The stainless-steel body, digital display with timer and push-to-start operation add to its convenience, while the non-slip base helps keep it stable during use. It also includes a spatula for added convenience. Available in a sleek black and silver finish, this compact kitchen gadget is worth considering during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, where it is listed with a 60% discount.

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Make everyday blending easier with the Lifelong 300W Hand Blender, a lightweight kitchen gadget designed for mixing, blending and pureeing ingredients. It features a powerful 300W motor, two-speed settings and detachable stainless-steel blades for convenient food preparation and easier cleaning. Its ergonomic, one-hand design and push-button controls make it simple to handle, while the compact build allows for convenient storage. Weighing just 700g, this white hand blender is a practical option for preparing smoothies, blending sauces and pureeing ingredients. However, it is intended for use with cold or room-temperature liquids, so avoid using it with hot liquids. The blender is listed with a 56% discount during the Amazon Sale 2026. Check the latest price and offer terms before purchasing.

Make your daily tea and coffee routine more convenient with this 1500W electric kettle, designed to boil up to 1.5 litres of water in approximately 5–7 minutes, depending on conditions. Its mirror-polished finish adds a sleek touch to your kitchen counter, while the cordless design makes pouring and serving easier. The 360-degree swivel base allows the kettle to be placed back from any direction, making it convenient for both left- and right-handed users. Featuring a concealed heating element, an indicator light and automatic shut-off, this kettle is designed for convenient everyday use. Its BPA-free construction and portable design make it a practical option.

Enjoy crispy snacks with less oil using this digital air fryer, featuring 360-degree hot-air circulation and a touch control display with temperatures up to 200°C. Its seven preset modes cover favourites such as fries, chicken, fish, prawns and cake. The non-stick coating simplifies cleaning, while cool-touch handles offer convenient handling. Designed for everyday cooking, this lightweight appliance is listed at a 68% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. Check its capacity and current price before purchasing.

Make everyday cooking more convenient with this 600W multi-functional electric kettle and steamer. Featuring a 1.2-litre inner pot and a 0.92-litre steamer, it can be used to boil water, prepare tea, coffee and noodles, and steam vegetables. Its variable temperature control, wide opening and transparent glass lid make it practical for daily use. The appliance includes stainless-steel steaming accessories, an egg rack and a plastic bowl. Grab it at a 50% discount during the Amazon Sale 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions: How do I choose the right kitchen gadget during an online sale? Compare the product specifications, customer reviews, warranty, return policy and final checkout price.

Are kitchen gadgets useful for small kitchens? Yes. They are. Items like a chopper, juicers, and cutting boards are some of the user's kitchen items.

Which kitchen gadgets are worth buying during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? Electric choppers, air fryers, hand blenders, mixer grinders, digital kitchen scales and electric kettles are worth considering.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.