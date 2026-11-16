From travel and concerts to workshops and adventures: Why young Indians are spending more on experiences than things

A generation ago, the first big salary in an Indian household usually went towards a fridge, a scooter or a few grams of gold kept safely in the almirah. Today, a 26-year-old in Pune is far more likely to spend that money on a trek in Spiti, a weekend music festival or a solo trip to Vietnam. This shift is not just a passing trend, because it reflects how differently young Indians now think about money, security and happiness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explained the reason behind this shift.

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Stuff doesn't move cities easily

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According to Dr Tugnait, many young professionals change jobs and cities every couple of years, living in rented flats and shared PGs along the way. For them, a heavy sofa or a large television is something that has to be packed, shifted and paid for again, while an experience goes with them effortlessly wherever life takes them next.

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Having crossed a Himalayan pass or attended a concert abroad gives people something worth sharing, and that sense of having lived a little more.

Memories outlast the EMI

{{^usCountry}} A new phone loses its charm within months, often well before the last installment has been paid. A trip with friends or a first scuba dive, on the other hand, tends to feel more special with time, as people retell the story and remember small details long after the money has been spent. Stories have become social currency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A new phone loses its charm within months, often well before the last installment has been paid. A trip with friends or a first scuba dive, on the other hand, tends to feel more special with time, as people retell the story and remember small details long after the money has been spent. Stories have become social currency {{/usCountry}}

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“Conversations at work and among friends increasingly revolve around where someone has been rather than what they own,” said Dr Tugnait. Having crossed a Himalayan pass or attended a concert abroad gives people something worth sharing, and that sense of having lived a little more has quietly replaced brand labels as a marker of status.

Experiences shape who they are

Dr Tugnait highlighted that someone who spends a week learning to surf in Gokarna, picks up pottery on weekends or helps out on a farm in the hills usually comes back seeing themselves a little differently. They return with a new skill, a bit more confidence and a sense of self they actually worked for, and honestly, no branded watch or new pair of sneakers has ever done that for anyone.

They watched their parents wait

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A lot of young Indians grew up with parents who kept pushing holidays and hobbies to ‘after the loan is paid off’ or ‘once the kids settle down.’ They saw how often that day simply never came, so they’ve decided to enjoy life in smaller portions now, while still keeping an eye on their savings.

For young people who have grown up with so much uncertainty, spending on moments that genuinely add to their lives feels like a practical choice rather than a splurge.

That doesn’t mean this generation has stopped worrying about money or thinks owning things is pointless, because most of them still run SIPs, build savings and plan for the years ahead. What has really changed is the order in which things matter, and experiences now sit right next to material goals, sometimes even ahead of them. For young people who have grown up with so much uncertainty, spending on moments that genuinely add to their lives feels like a practical choice rather than a splurge.

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