Your Apple Watch Can Listen In on Conversations. Is That Useful or Creepy?

I’m a professional guinea pig, so my loved ones are used to my weird experiments. But this one triggered more grimaces than usual. ELENA SCOTTI/WSJ; GETTY IMAGES; APPLE; AMAZON

Yes, AI-enabled, always-on recording devices are here.

For a week, I wore two newer options—a $399 Apple Watch Series 12 (with new public-beta software) and Amazon’s $75 Bee Frontier. I wanted to see if their usefulness outweighed the creep factor.

Their pitch is to augment our memory. I get the appeal. If I don’t put it on my calendar or to-do list, it slips my mind entirely.

But what about privacy, both mine and that of anyone whose voice gets recorded? If we know a wearable is listening, we might speak less freely, unsure of where that transcript might end up.

The Apple Watch and Bee bracelet are more covert than some AI devices, like Meta Glasses. People were surprised when I said they were recording our conversations. But the subtlety speaks to something bigger: One day soon, we might have to assume anything has ears.

Memory palace AI is really good at processing speech. Just ask anyone who has replaced typing with laptop-whispering.

Apple Watch Series 12 (or Ultra 4) and the Bee bracelet can make sense of hours’ worth of ambient audio. The devices scooped up a lot of my personal information, ranging from work gossip to health-insurance planning.

Apple and Amazon say the data is private and employees can’t access it. That’s partially reassuring, but there’s still a deeply sensitive record that lives on my phone. I would hate for it to get out, by hack or leak or accidental sharing.

There are two new Apple Watch features: Live Rewind generates short transcripts from the last 15 seconds of speech when prompted, while Siri Recap generates high-level summaries of your conversations, and stores them in the Siri app.

Double-pressing the digital crown triggers Live Rewind. It only shows a few sentences, and the accuracy is hit or miss. You can purge or save the snippet to the Siri app. You might use it in a lecture or a meeting if you missed something, just beware: The watch emits an audible alert chime, even on silent mode.