HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 12

#JustForLaughs

What: Madhur Virli Live

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan

When: August 12

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Postcards From Home

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: July 21 to August 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Sneak Saturday ft Virat Munjal

Where: Diablo, H-5/12, D1, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: August 12

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#FleaSpree

What: Farida Gupta West Delhi Exhibition

Where: Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh

When: August 11 and 12

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

What: G20 Film Festival | Suzume

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 12

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#Staged

What: Tansen

Where: The Living Room, E-73, Sector 39, Noida

When: August 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

