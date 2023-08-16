Who needs the countdown to weekend when the line-up on Thursday is so lit! Check it out:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 17

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Host To Roast ft Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

Where: Connaught Clubhouse, 54, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: August 17

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Swar Samarpan

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre

When: August 17

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

What: Shanti Dave: Neither Earth, Nor Sky

Where: DAG, 22A, Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: July 15 to September 10

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Patloon

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: August 17

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.insider.in

#StepUp

What: Monsoon Festival of Dance | Recitals by Sudip Kumar Ghosh (Manipuri) & Arunima Ghosh (Odissi)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 17

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

