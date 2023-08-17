And it’s finally Friday! So go ahead and choose where all you’d want to be today. Here’s all that’s happening in town:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 18

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#StepUp

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 18

What: Monsoon Festival of Dance | Recitals by Nayanika Ghosh (Kathak) and Bhadra Sinha & Gayathri Sharma (Bharatanatyam)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 18

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 18

What: Gurdas Maan Live

Where: Studio XO, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 18

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 18

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Ab Hai Apki Bari ft Inder Sahani

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 18

What: Meraki

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate

When: August 18 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 18

What: Doosra Aadmi Doosri Aurat.

Where: The Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: August 18

Timing: 7.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 18

What: Jazzba — Rakhi & Teej Special

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: August 18

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction