HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 18

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 17, 2023 09:49 PM IST

The day of August 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

And it’s finally Friday! So go ahead and choose where all you’d want to be today. Here’s all that’s happening in town:

#StepUp

What: Monsoon Festival of Dance | Recitals by Nayanika Ghosh (Kathak) and Bhadra Sinha & Gayathri Sharma (Bharatanatyam)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 18

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Gurdas Maan Live

Where: Studio XO, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 18

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

What: Ab Hai Apki Bari ft Inder Sahani

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Meraki

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate

When: August 18 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Doosra Aadmi Doosri Aurat.

Where: The Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: August 18

Timing: 7.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Jazzba — Rakhi & Teej Special

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini

When: August 18

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

