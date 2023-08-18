Saturday is finally here and all that’s left for you to do is to make it happening! Wondering how? Here’s the answer:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#StepUp

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: Kathak ki Kahani — Kathak Through Ages

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, 87-88 Lodhi Road

When: August 19

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Celebrating Gulzar — An evening of poetry and songs

Where: Kunzum, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: August 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.townscript.com

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: Pannu Yaar ft Gurleen Pannu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: August 19

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: The Heart of the Matter

Where: Nature Morte, A-7, Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: August 17 to September 9

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: Kuch Life Jaisa

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 19

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: August 19 & 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON