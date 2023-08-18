HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19
The day of August 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Saturday is finally here and all that’s left for you to do is to make it happening! Wondering how? Here’s the answer:
#StepUp
What: Kathak ki Kahani — Kathak Through Ages
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, 87-88 Lodhi Road
When: August 19
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Celebrating Gulzar — An evening of poetry and songs
Where: Kunzum, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: August 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.townscript.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Pannu Yaar ft Gurleen Pannu
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: August 19
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: The Heart of the Matter
Where: Nature Morte, A-7, Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar
When: August 17 to September 9
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Kuch Life Jaisa
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 19
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Syrup
Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: August 19 & 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
