Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 18, 2023 10:37 PM IST

The day of August 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Saturday is finally here and all that’s left for you to do is to make it happening! Wondering how? Here’s the answer:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

#StepUp

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: Kathak ki Kahani — Kathak Through Ages

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, 87-88 Lodhi Road

When: August 19

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: Celebrating Gulzar — An evening of poetry and songs

Where: Kunzum, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: August 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.townscript.com

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: Pannu Yaar ft Gurleen Pannu

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: August 19

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: The Heart of the Matter

Where: Nature Morte, A-7, Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar

When: August 17 to September 9

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: Kuch Life Jaisa

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 19

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 19

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: August 19 & 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gulzar saturday
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP