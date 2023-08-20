HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

Sunday isn’t just about sitting back and relaxing. From Pineapple Fest to Rabindra Sangeet — there’s a lot to explore and show your A-game at being social! Check out all the cool events we’ve curated for you.

#StepUp

What: Swarna Saroja | Bharatanatyam recital

Where: Tamil Sangam, Sector 6, RK Puram

When: August 20

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Munirka (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Confluence | Global poetry & Rabindra Sangeet

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Vipul Goyal — Unleashed

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 20

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Reflecting the Self

Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 18 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Kali Shalwar

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: August 20

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2023

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

When: August 18 to 20

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

Entry: ₹20

