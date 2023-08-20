Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

ByHTC , New Delhi
Aug 20, 2023 02:41 AM IST

The day of August 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Sunday isn’t just about sitting back and relaxing. From Pineapple Fest to Rabindra Sangeet — there’s a lot to explore and show your A-game at being social! Check out all the cool events we’ve curated for you.

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

#StepUp

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

What: Swarna Saroja | Bharatanatyam recital

Where: Tamil Sangam, Sector 6, RK Puram

When: August 20

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Munirka (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

What: Confluence | Global poetry & Rabindra Sangeet

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

What: Vipul Goyal — Unleashed

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 20

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

What: Reflecting the Self

Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 18 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

What: Kali Shalwar

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: August 20

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20

What: Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2023

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

When: August 18 to 20

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

Entry: 20

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunday rabindra sangeet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP