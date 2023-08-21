If Monday starts with grooving to Brown Munde then whatta start it is, right? Stay stunning as you check out all that’s happening in the city today!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 21

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 21

What: Meraki

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 18 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 21

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: The Big Mic ft Manik Mahna

Where: Laughter Nation, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 21

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 21

What: Zero Gravity Duo | Blues

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: August 21

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 21

What: Umang — Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: August 21

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 21

What: G20 Film Festival | We Are Still Here

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 21

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction