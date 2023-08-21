Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 21

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 21, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The day of August 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

If Monday starts with grooving to Brown Munde then whatta start it is, right? Stay stunning as you check out all that’s happening in the city today!

#ArtAttack

What: Meraki

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 18 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Mic ft Manik Mahna

Where: Laughter Nation, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 21

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Zero Gravity Duo | Blues

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: August 21

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#FleaSpree

What: Umang — Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: August 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

What: G20 Film Festival | We Are Still Here

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

