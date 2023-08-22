HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 22
The day of August 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Delhi knows how to tune into happiness even if it’s mid-week. Wanna know how? Check this out:
#ArtAttack
What: Sacred Forms
Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, A-12, Vasant Vihar
When: August 20 to September 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Tuesdays
Where: Summer House Cafe, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas
When: August 22
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Tipsy Tuesday ft Mama Tips and Mama’s Bois
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: August 22
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
#FleaSpree
What: Vasansi | Rakhi & Teej Edit
Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I
When: August 17 to 22
Timing: 10.30am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: The Sweet Requiem
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 22
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
