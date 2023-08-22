Delhi knows how to tune into happiness even if it’s mid-week. Wanna know how? Check this out:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 22

#ArtAttack

What: Sacred Forms

Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, A-12, Vasant Vihar

When: August 20 to September 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Tuesdays

Where: Summer House Cafe, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: August 22

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Tipsy Tuesday ft Mama Tips and Mama’s Bois

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: August 22

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

#FleaSpree

What: Vasansi | Rakhi & Teej Edit

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I

When: August 17 to 22

Timing: 10.30am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

What: The Sweet Requiem

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 22

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

