Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 22

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 22

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 22, 2023 03:06 AM IST

The day of August 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Delhi knows how to tune into happiness even if it’s mid-week. Wanna know how? Check this out:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 22

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 22

What: Sacred Forms

Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, A-12, Vasant Vihar

When: August 20 to September 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Tuesdays

Where: Summer House Cafe, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: August 22

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 22

What: Tipsy Tuesday ft Mama Tips and Mama’s Bois

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: August 22

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 22

What: Vasansi | Rakhi & Teej Edit

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I

When: August 17 to 22

Timing: 10.30am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 22

What: The Sweet Requiem

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 22

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi vasant vihar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP