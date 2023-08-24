TGIF for Delhi’s going on a roll this weekend with events that will blow your mind!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

#ArtAttack

What: Which Sky Do Birds Fly

Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai

When: August 25 to October 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line )

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Harpriya Bains & Maheep Singh

Where: Playboy Beer Garden, Sector 45, Gurugram

When: August 25

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#TuneIn

What: Madhur Sharma Live

Where: Mic Drop 2.0

When: August 25

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

What: Betrayal

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: August 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Parabola of Dance

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

What: Courting Hindustan | Usha Sukatm

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: August 25

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.insider.in

#FleaSpree

What: State Handloom Expo 2023

Where: Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Jawahar Vyapar Bhavan, Janpath

When: August 17 to 30

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

