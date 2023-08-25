The weekend is finally here and if your plans aren’t sorted yet then worry not. Check out what we’ve curated for you:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 26

#ArtAttack

What: Parsis Of Ahmedabad

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 26 to September 6

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line )

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: With Love, Jaspreet

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: August 26

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Rhymicon

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

When: August 26

Timing: 2pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

What: Mirror Mirror

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: August 26

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Ramada Hotel, Pitampura

When: August 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)

Entry: Free

