HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 26

#ArtAttack
What: Parsis Of Ahmedabad
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 26 to September 6
Timing: 11am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line )
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: With Love, Jaspreet
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: August 26
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Rhymicon
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar
When: August 26
Timing: 2pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Mirror Mirror
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: August 26
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Umang Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Ramada Hotel, Pitampura
When: August 26
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)
Entry: Free
