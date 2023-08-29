Let it be a #TransformationTuesday as we take you on a ride to feel the city’s culture vibe!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29

#CineCall

What: Susman | Dir Shyam Benegal

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 29

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters — A Standup Comedy Show

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, 68, Satya Niketan

When: August 29

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Sleeping in the Bed of Salt

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony

When: August 26 to September 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: State Handloom Expo 2023

Where: Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Janpath

When: August 17 to 30

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

