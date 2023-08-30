Wondering what to do after having tied the rakhi? Continue to enjoy the festive vibe with cultural events that you can witness in the city today!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30

#JustForLaughs

What: Bagghe Bille — Standup Comedy & Poetry

Where: Chat Gully Studio, 1, Basement, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 30

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Manzil The Band Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 30

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Beauties of Lucknow

Where: Museo Camera Centre for Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: August 20 to September 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase III

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Bazaar

Where: East Delhi Mall, 1, Kaushambi Road, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad

When: August 25 - 31

Timing: 12pm to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Anand Vihar (Blue and Pink Lines)

Entry: Free

