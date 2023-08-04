HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 4
The day of August 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Fri-yay! Don’t doubt when we say this since it’s actually the beginning of a wonderful weekend! Still need proof? Check out all the happening events in the city that you can attend today:
#ArtAttack
What: Panorama - 22
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg
When: August 4 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Delhi wali Girlfriend ft Badel Sharma
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: August 4
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Anirudh Varma Collective — Live in Concert
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: August 4
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#StepUp
What: Manthan 2023 | Mirage — A Lust For Life | Kathak dance
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 4
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.indiahabitat.org
#FleaSpree
What: The S&S Trunk Show — Celebration Edit
Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: August 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: RAM Shravan Manan
Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I
When: August 4
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Goa Konkani Film Festival
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 3 to 5
Timing: 5.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Lines)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction