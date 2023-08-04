HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 5
The day of August 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Where do I belong... home. heart. history.
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: August 2 to 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: August 5
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Anthem ft Ali Merchant
Where: Mic Drop, M4, South Extension II
When: August 5
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#FleaSpree
What: Teej & Rakhi Festive Edit
Where: Unitech Uniworld Gardens I, Sector 47, Gurugram
When: August 5
Timing: 4pm to 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Dramatised Reading | Begum Barve & Seven Steps Around Fire
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 5
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
