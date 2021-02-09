IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
art culture

India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai

The panoramic mural, titled 'We Are', spreads the message of shared humanity, of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST

St+art India Foundation, TANSACS, Tidel Park and Southern Railway have come together to create India's largest mural titled 'We Are'. The artwork supported by Asian Paints, began in December last year; took approximately 40 days to complete and spans a vast 63,000 sq. ft. It aims to de-stigmatise the HIV and AIDS affected community and empower them while sharing hopeful stories of survivors.

India has the third-largest HIV epidemic in the world. In 2017, HIV prevalence among adults (aged 15-49) was an estimated 0.2 percent. This figure is small compared to most other middle-income countries but because of India's huge population (1.3 billion people), this equates to 2.1 million people living with HIV.

Overall, this epidemic is slowing down. Between 2010 and 2017 new infections declined by 27 percent and AIDS-related deaths more than halved, falling by 56 percent. (Source: UNAIDS Data 2018) However, issues including HIV-related stigma and low levels of awareness about how it is transmitted mean progress is not moving as quickly as hoped. With this mural, we aim to bust the myths and misconceptions that have stuck around and break away from the discrimination that arises from it!

The panoramic mural, titled 'We Are', spreads the message of shared humanity, of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society. The mural drives this message home by mixing portraits of AIDS patients with those who don't, showing how we are all human, and the same.

The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra. A-Kill, whose work is inspired by visuals offered by the streets and everyday life, is renowned for his skilled hand in portraiture, and his special connect with Chennai is reflected in this mural. This month-long project will be unveiled at Chennai's Indira Nagar Railway Station.

Covid-19 has demonstrated that, during a pandemic, no one is safe until everyone is safe. Leaving people behind is not an option if we are to succeed. With this ideology in mind, this mural reflects the theme of this year's World AIDS Day, as declared by UNAIDS: "Global solidarity, shared responsibility". Portraying several diverse yet familiar faces, the artwork celebrates these unique identities while reinforcing the notion that there are no physical determinants to AIDS.

The length of the Indira Nagar railway platform is 280 meters. Seen running through the station facade is the red ribbon - a recognised symbol of AIDS awareness, and whose vivid red hue represents ideas of love and passion. The continuous flow of this powerful emblem across the station changes its landscape, emphasises the notion of community and collective responsibility and cements the station as a landmark of Chennai's inclusive spirit. The underlying aim is to highlight art as an effective response to global crises, and a tool to deliver messages of awareness, feelings of longing or loss and ideas of hope. The mural depicts the portraits of five individuals, of which three are patients of HIV, but which cannot be determined by just visual appearances.

The reveal will be followed by a short and meaningful community activity, where the artists are going to be joined by people from the TNSACS who will write their thoughts on who 'they are' on the mural. The symbolic gesture, to be held on the completion of the mural later this month, will serve to strengthen the idea that people are much more than their diseases.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO, Asian Paints Limited says, "We at Asian Paints have always endeavored toward beautifying spaces with colour. Our association and partnership with St art India Foundation is a step forward in the direction of making art accessible and inclusive so that it can be enjoyed by the masses. So we were delighted to once again lend our support to a worthy cause that aims to destigmatize the social effects of AIDS, with a powerful mural at one of Chennai's most prominent and public places, Indira Nagar Railway Station. We hope this beautiful mural would have the intended impact and be appreciated for the striking art and message it is attempting to convey."

Deepak Jacob IAS, Project Director and Member Secretary TANSACS, mentioned that "TANSACS, established in 1994 has been instrumental in the reduction of the HIV prevalence in Tamil Nadu, to 0.18 against the national average of 0.24 as per the latest reports. He said that in order to sustain the reducing trend of HIV prevalence in the state, TANSACS is expanding the awareness across all sections of the society and one such initiative is this 'mural' in the heart of the city. Thanking St art India Foundation, Tidel Park, Southern Railway and Asian Paints for partnering with TANSACS for this initiative, he said this mural will be the standing example of the enabling environment and a symbol of solidarity for the people living with HIV in Tamil Nadu."

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's fourth-largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 192.48 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World.

We Are is a panoramic mural empowering the HIV-affected community and championing global solidarity. Initiated by St art India Foundation and Asian Paints for World AIDS Day, the artwork is a celebration of diverse identities and an attempt to dispel the stigma around AIDS and its patients. The mural depicts the portraits of five individuals, of which three are patients of HIV, but cannot be demarcated as such. Delivering messages of awareness and hope and equality, this mural aims to reinforce the idea that there is no outward manifestation of the disease -- and that whether or not we live with it, we are all in this together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mural
app
Close
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
art culture

New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
art culture

India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The panoramic mural, titled 'We Are', spreads the message of shared humanity, of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
art culture

Artists shine a light on child labor in New York streets

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Children's faces appear locked in the jaws of a sinister factory robot or warily peeping out behind New York landmarks in an interactive street art campaign launched this week to raise awareness about child trafficking and underage labor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaysia managed to rein in the virus for much of last year, but recent months have seen a spike in cases, with more than 240,000 infections and 872 deaths.(Pixabay)
Malaysia managed to rein in the virus for much of last year, but recent months have seen a spike in cases, with more than 240,000 infections and 872 deaths.(Pixabay)
art culture

Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

Reuters, Muar, Malaysia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The traditional Chinese lion dance has long been part of the festivities in the southeast Asian nation, but this year the Kun Seng Keng Lion & Dragon Dance Association has been brought down to earth with such public spectacles halted by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
art culture

Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. On Monday, the Governor of Rajasthan called a meeting of the West Zone and talked about the importance of preserving the cultural heritage for future generations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
art culture

Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic

By Naina Arora, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Missed the joy of going to art shows due to Covid-19? Well, here’s an opportunity to check out some amazing pieces of art, without having to worry about the sanitisation status of an enclosed area since this is a public art exhibition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
art culture

Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'(Twitter/Anamika1424)
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'(Twitter/Anamika1424)
art culture

Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:56 PM IST
'You should investigate who produced the fake item as it is extremely embarrassing that the Prime Minister of India inaugurated the exhibition with the fake item on display': Netaji's grandnephew Sugata Bose on the legendary freedom fighter's relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book(Associated Press)
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book(Associated Press)
art culture

Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' out as standalone book

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST
One of the most iconic stories by the acclaimed author Stephen King, 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' is now a standalone book. The story that was adapted into an Oscar-nominated movie was originally a part of a collection that released in 1982.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amanda Gorman, on another stage, brings poetry to Super Bowl(Instagram/amandascgorman)
Amanda Gorman, on another stage, brings poetry to Super Bowl(Instagram/amandascgorman)
art culture

Amanda Gorman dedicates poem to three people at Super Bowl

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • Amanda Gorman made headlines again as she shared her poetry at the Super Bowl. Though Gorman didn't perform on the field, a taped video of her was played reciting the poem which was dedicated to three people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31.(ANI)
Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31.(ANI)
art culture

Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan, a musical event was organised in Srinagar on Friday to provide a platform and to promote the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New museum traces history of Black music across genres(Unsplash)
New museum traces history of Black music across genres(Unsplash)
art culture

New museum in Nashville traces Black music history across genres in America

AP, Nashville
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:50 AM IST
  • The National Museum of African American Music, which opened recently, recites the interconnected story of Black music through different eras in America
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mount Mary church in Bandra grew out of a simple mud oratory built by the Portuguese. (HT Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
The Mount Mary church in Bandra grew out of a simple mud oratory built by the Portuguese. (HT Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
art culture

The beginnings of Bombay: Tracing a Portuguese legacy

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST
It’s been 360 years since the Portuguese handed over a few malarial islands to the English, jumpstarting the story of Mumbai. What still remains of that era?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Art in new dimensions: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The famous painter Vinay Vango had just made a sale
READ FULL STORY
Close
His pieces, comprising of red, yellow and green peppers mounted on boards and tomatoes hanging from nets, will rot during the lifespan of the exhibition in Lagos. The decay reflects the food wasted during lockdowns last year, said the 30-year-old artist.(Reuters)
His pieces, comprising of red, yellow and green peppers mounted on boards and tomatoes hanging from nets, will rot during the lifespan of the exhibition in Lagos. The decay reflects the food wasted during lockdowns last year, said the 30-year-old artist.(Reuters)
art culture

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

Reuters, Lagos
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Nigerian artist Olufela Omomkeko carefully arranges fresh peppers on wooden boards hanging in a bare room. Instead of providing spice in a meal, he wants them to encourage people to obey measures that will stop the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP