Inside Jaipur’s royal Diwali at City Palace: Princess Gauravi Kumari, Padmanabh Singh, and Diya Kumari mark festival with traditional rituals

Diwali celebrations at Jaipur’s historic City Palace are always steeped in tradition, grandeur and royal heritage. This year, the erstwhile royal family came together for an evening of festive rituals and family memories. Princess Gauravi Kumari, Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari were among those who marked the occasion, offering a glimpse into how the family continues to uphold its age-old customs. (Also read: Inside Jaipur royal family's Teej celebrations at City Palace: Padmanabh Singh, Gauravi Kumari perform rituals )

Inside Jaipur’s royal Diwali celebrations

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In pictures shared on November 9 by the official Instagram page of City Palace Jaipur, the family was seen participating in traditional Diwali rituals. The celebrations began with prayers to Lord Ganesha, followed by the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and an aarti. In keeping with family customs, a sacred mouli (ritual thread) was also tied around Padmanabh Singh’s wrist during the ceremony.

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For the festive occasion, Princess Gauravi opted for a midnight-blue flared lehenga featuring intricate gold and silver zardozi and gota patti work. She completed her traditional ensemble with a delicate gold choker, a maang tikka and subtle bangles.

Padmanabh Singh looked regal in a dark navy bandhgala suit paired with white churidar trousers and a traditional turban. He completed his royal ensemble with a ceremonial sword. Meanwhile, Diya Kumari wore a deep navy-black silk saree, which she styled with a gold-motif shawl. A sleek bun and minimal jewellery completed her graceful festive look.

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City Palace Jaipur glows with golden lights

{{^usCountry}} The grand architecture of historic City Palace is illuminated with warm golden lights. The architectural lighting highlights the palace’s intricate facades, carved balconies, archways and ornate details, lending the heritage complex a festive glow. The courtyards and manicured lawns are adorned with traditional oil lamps, with rows of glowing diyas creating beautiful patterns and adding to the charm of the celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The grand architecture of historic City Palace is illuminated with warm golden lights. The architectural lighting highlights the palace’s intricate facades, carved balconies, archways and ornate details, lending the heritage complex a festive glow. The courtyards and manicured lawns are adorned with traditional oil lamps, with rows of glowing diyas creating beautiful patterns and adding to the charm of the celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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The palace’s mirror-embellished interiors, particularly the Sheesh Mahal, add another layer of grandeur to the festive atmosphere. The intricate mirror work reflects the glow of lamps and candles, creating a sparkling effect across the interiors.

Folk music, royal hospitality and traditional feasts

Beyond the religious ceremonies, the celebrations also embrace Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage. Traditional folk musicians and performers add to the festive atmosphere with regional music, creating a lively setting against the backdrop of the illuminated palace.

Royal hospitality is another highlight of the celebrations, with festive dining arrangements featuring traditional Rajasthani delicacies and an assortment of Diwali sweets. Elaborate platters of kaju katli, laddoos and other festive treats, complemented by decorative serveware and floral arrangements, add to the celebratory setting.

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As the evening progresses, the palace’s illuminated courtyards and historic surroundings create a memorable setting for the celebrations. Together, the traditional prayers, glowing diyas, cultural performances and festive gatherings make Diwali at Jaipur’s City Palace a reflection of the city’s royal legacy and enduring cultural traditions.