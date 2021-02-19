IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Look up! Singapore’s giant mural has an Indian touch
The work, painted on the facade of a hotel in Little India, represents the interconnectedness of India and Singapore, of Man and Nature, and the idea of art as healer. (Kevin Tan / St+art)
The work, painted on the facade of a hotel in Little India, represents the interconnectedness of India and Singapore, of Man and Nature, and the idea of art as healer. (Kevin Tan / St+art)
art culture

Look up! Singapore’s giant mural has an Indian touch

‘Dancing in Unison’, created by India’s Gond master Bhajju Shyam and Singaporean street artist Sam Lo, shows two trees intertwined, deer and sparrows, and has a red ribbon of hope running through it.
READ FULL STORY
By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:22 PM IST

Singapore just got a new mural, one of its tallest, and it’s a celebration of India’s Gond tribal art form. The seven-storey art work, 21 metres high, shows two intertwining trees, a flock of colourful sparrows, two deer, and a thin red ribbon entwined through it all. It’s called ‘Dancing in Unison’.

Created on the façade of a hotel in the area known as Little India, the work is a collaboration between Gond artist Bhajju Shyam, 50, and contemporary Singaporean artist Sam Lo.

“It was interesting to work with Sam, because though we come from such different places and have had such varied influences, we shared similar thoughts on our relationship with nature,” says Shyam.

Shyam is an artist who glories in the traditions of his Gond community of Madhya Pradesh. Lo is an urban street artist who combines elements of nature and everyday observations in art that is meant as socio-political statement.

“It was interesting to work with Sam, because though we come from such different places and have had such varied influences, we shared similar thoughts on our relationship with nature,” Shyam says. (St+art)
“It was interesting to work with Sam, because though we come from such different places and have had such varied influences, we shared similar thoughts on our relationship with nature,” Shyam says. (St+art)

The St+art India Foundation and Singapore Tourism Board paired the two artists, but they were separated by distance and borders closed by the Covid-19 pandemic. So they took their brainstorming meetings online.

“We went back and forth on the design for about a month, adding to and subtracting elements before we came to a balanced image that interspersed both our styles,” says Shyam.

His trees, one blue and one yellow, anchor the artwork in the fluid Gond style. It is also in the Gond tradition to paint and pay tribute to the various trees respected for their different contributions. “With this painting, I wanted to stay true to that tradition, and bring a little piece of India to the people living in Singapore’s Little India,” Shyam says.

The vibrantly coloured sparrows are a recurring motif in Lo’s work. They are also among the most common birds in both India and Singapore. The two deer are Lo’s own tribute to Gond art. The red ribbon, another recurring motif for Lo, represents the interconnectedness of all living things.

“It was the first time any of us had to paint another artist’s parts (and a legendary one at that), on a gondola swinging 8 stories high, through the fickle, unforgiving rain. This mural represents our shared beliefs in interdependence and coexistence,” Sam Lo said in a social media post. (Kevin Tan / St+art)
“It was the first time any of us had to paint another artist’s parts (and a legendary one at that), on a gondola swinging 8 stories high, through the fickle, unforgiving rain. This mural represents our shared beliefs in interdependence and coexistence,” Sam Lo said in a social media post. (Kevin Tan / St+art)

Since Shyam couldn’t actually paint his art on the wall, Lo and their team did it for him, finishing the art work in mid-January. “It was the first time any of us had to paint another artist’s parts (and a legendary one at that), on a gondola swinging 8 stories high, through the fickle, unforgiving rain,” Lo said on a social media post. “This mural represents our shared beliefs in interdependence and coexistence, a coming together of two very different people from different sides of the world through our love for creating and the world around us.”

Shyam and Lo were both also part of a St+art campaign in 2019 that put work by 50 Indian and international artists on walls across Delhi’s Lodhi Colony, though they worked on their own separate walls then.

“We wanted to go beyond the usual boundaries in creating this work, given the times in which we were doing it,” says Giulia Ambrogi, cofounder and curator of the St+art India Foundation. “In the pandemic, this tall painting also represents the concept of art as healer.”

Shyam, a Padma Shri awardee, belongs to the Gond-Pardhaan tribe and is credited with taking a niche art form traditionally practiced on the mud walls of homes and popularising it, by transferring it in all its intricate detail to canvas and paper. Over about three decades, Shyam has exhibited his work in Paris, London, Milan and The Hague. He has also illustrated and co-authored 10 books (many of them aimed at children), which have been published and translated around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The work, painted on the facade of a hotel in Little India, represents the interconnectedness of India and Singapore, of Man and Nature, and the idea of art as healer. (Kevin Tan / St+art)
The work, painted on the facade of a hotel in Little India, represents the interconnectedness of India and Singapore, of Man and Nature, and the idea of art as healer. (Kevin Tan / St+art)
art culture

Look up! Singapore’s giant mural has an Indian touch

By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:22 PM IST
‘Dancing in Unison’, created by India’s Gond master Bhajju Shyam and Singaporean street artist Sam Lo, shows two trees intertwined, deer and sparrows, and has a red ribbon of hope running through it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukherjee studies the cotton trade, mill workers and other early influences that boosted cinema in Bombay.
Mukherjee studies the cotton trade, mill workers and other early influences that boosted cinema in Bombay.
art culture

How did Bombay became the home of Hindi cinema? A new book does some digging

By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:59 PM IST
In Bombay Hustle, published by Columbia University Press in September, Debashree Mukherjee tracks down the earliest elements of the city’s cine-ecology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer quit as Uttarakhand coach last week, upset by claims that he picked players not for their skill but for their religion. (HT File Photo)
Wasim Jaffer quit as Uttarakhand coach last week, upset by claims that he picked players not for their skill but for their religion. (HT File Photo)
art culture

The Wasim Jaffer case is a litmus test for Indian cricket, says Rudraneil Sengupta

By Rudraneil Sengupta
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Our most beloved sport, and its coaches, deserve better than absurd claims that drag religion onto the pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I decided I would raise my voice through my skill in teaching the English language,” Kakoti says.
“I decided I would raise my voice through my skill in teaching the English language,” Kakoti says.
art culture

Politically correct! Teaching English with a twist

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Madri Kakoti, a linguistics professor, draws on current affairs to teach grammar in her social media posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Phad paintings to Bidriware, the ongoing India Craft Week has it all in its third chapter.
From Phad paintings to Bidriware, the ongoing India Craft Week has it all in its third chapter.
art culture

A retelling of craft tales at an ongoing fest in the Capital

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:23 PM IST
More than 100 craftspersons are showcasing their work at India Craft Week in Delhi’s British Council and Bikaner House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of artistes, representing a variety of folk, tribal and ethnic traditions that flourished in different parts of the state would perform during the 13thedition of the event.(keralatourism.org)
Hundreds of artistes, representing a variety of folk, tribal and ethnic traditions that flourished in different parts of the state would perform during the 13thedition of the event.(keralatourism.org)
art culture

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Bringing alive Kerala's rich and diverse folk and ritualistic art traditions in 30 venues across the state, the 7-day annual cultural festival 'Utsavam 2021' is to get off to a colourful start here on February 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pebbles, about an alcoholic man and his little son, is set in a drought-struck village near Madurai . (Image courtesy Rowdy Pictures)
Pebbles, about an alcoholic man and his little son, is set in a drought-struck village near Madurai . (Image courtesy Rowdy Pictures)
art culture

Finally in focus, an India we rarely get to see, says Anupama Chopra

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Two niche films, Bittu and Pebbles, are making us proud abroad. They deserve to be seen widely here at home too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visions of hell have long been shaped by Dante, as in The Third Circle, by the 16th century Flemish painter Johannes Stradanus.
Visions of hell have long been shaped by Dante, as in The Third Circle, by the 16th century Flemish painter Johannes Stradanus.
art culture

Why Dante, 700 years later, is still a hell of a journey

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:57 PM IST
See how The Divine Comedy’s ideas of hell, demons and the afterlife continue to shape our imagination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing, PM said he is inspired and delighted to be part of the 'wonderful heritage that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave to mother India'.(Youtube)
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing, PM said he is inspired and delighted to be part of the 'wonderful heritage that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave to mother India'.(Youtube)
art culture

Tagore wanted to globalise Indian culture through Visva-Bharati University

ANI, Shantiniketan (west Bengal) [india]
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wanted to take the Indian culture to the global platform through formation of Visva-Bharati University, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ceiling of the Sistine Chapel(Unsplash)
Ceiling of the Sistine Chapel(Unsplash)
art culture

Sin, a new film about Michelangelo, reveals genius as a dirty business

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky, the movie follows the high Renaissance painter Michelangelo (Alberto Testone) as he moves between Rome, Florence, and Carrara, Italy, hustling to finish projects without getting killed or going bankrupt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Losing my marbles: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:49 PM IST
It’s a question of logic this time around. Roll the dice or crunch the numbers to tell who ended up with more orbs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nishi Singh is a multifaceted personality who continues to hone her skills in music and painting.
Nishi Singh is a multifaceted personality who continues to hone her skills in music and painting.
art culture

If you are hard working, you can achieve anything: Nishi Singh

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The Delhi-based singer-painter has come up with a new single, and is now focusing on another solo number in the near future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf(Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash)
France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf(Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash)
art culture

France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:38 PM IST
To shield the baguette from imposters around the world and also protect it from being pushed off shop shelves, French bakers submit application to get it added to the UN rankings of intangible treasures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF(Twitter/JaipurLitFest)
Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF(Twitter/JaipurLitFest)
art culture

Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Jaipur Literature Festival, now in its 14th edition, will feature over 300 speakers and performers representing around 25 Indian and 18 international languages and over 23 nationalities. The virtual event will feature shots of Delhi and Jaipur's Darbar Hall to give a sense of where it all began
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
art culture

Tibetan Buddhism tradition is true Nalanda tradition: Dalai Lama

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Previously, Tibetan Buddhism was described as Lamaism. Now, more and more people recognise that the Tibetan Buddhism tradition is based on a logical approach. Therefore, a number of scientists are also now showing interest, said Dalai Lama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP