Kate Elizabeth Winslet became a global sensation ever since she starred in Titanic in 1997. But the English actor who studied drama at the Redroofs Theatre School made her screen debut years earlier in both film and television.

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The 51-year-old has starred in major studio and independent films, earning a reputation for playing strong leading women. With films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Holiday, and The Reader, and shows like Mare of Easttown under her belt, her range speaks for itself.

Kate Winslet has won numerous accolades over the years, which include an Academy Award, Emmys, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and a Grammy. She was also appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2012 and is known for her philanthropic efforts.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor celebrates her birthday every year on October 5. Today’s quote is an excerpt from her 2007 interview with Vogue, which reads: “I'm not looking for approval. You can’t please people all the time. And the only person I have to blame if it all goes t*ts-up is me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor celebrates her birthday every year on October 5. Today’s quote is an excerpt from her 2007 interview with Vogue, which reads: “I'm not looking for approval. You can’t please people all the time. And the only person I have to blame if it all goes t*ts-up is me.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kate Winslet celebrates her birthday on October 5 every year.

What is the meaning of Kate Winslet’s quote?

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During the interview, Kate Winslet opened up about how the only person she worked for was herself, which, as she explained, meant that she was the sole person responsible for the way her career went. It is a level of freedom that is refreshing to hear, and a sort of accountability that one hopes for in a star.

The quote came about as Kate recalled a rehearsal room interaction with a group of well-known actors from relatively early in her career. In her words, “The director asked us, ‘Who do we act for?’ Almost everybody said a family member or their mother. And I realised I was going to be last to answer, and I said, ‘Quite honestly, I act for myself.’ Everybody said, ‘That's so brave.’”

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“But I don’t do it to please somebody, or to make somebody love me more or respect me more. I'm not looking for approval. You can’t please people all the time. And the only person I have to blame if it all goes t*ts-up is me.”

What is the relevance of Kate Winslet’s quote?

Kate Winslet’s quote reminds us to take responsibility for our own work. By getting engaged in a project for ourselves, we can not just take the credit for a job well done, but also hold ourselves accountable if things go sideways. That prevents us from blaming others in such scenarios and keeps the onus on ourselves to keep getting better at the job, which, at the end of the day, will affect us the most.

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