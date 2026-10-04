Quote of the day by Soha Ali Khan: ‘Things, pain, fortune come and go in your life, they should not define you…’

Soha Ali Khan is an Indian actor who worked primarily in Hindi, Bengali, and English films. She is the younger daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan. She is the younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. Soha started her acting career with the period film Iti Srikanta in 2004. Later, she was also featured in the drama film Rang De Basanti and the romance film Ahista Ahista.

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On the occasion of her birthday on October 4, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from an interview published in The Times of India. She said, “Those things, pain, fortune, they come and go in your life. They should not define you.”

What does Soha Ali Khan’s quote mean?

Soha’s words reflect the idea that neither difficult experiences nor moments of success should become the measure of who you are.

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Sharmila Tagore with her children Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.

{{^usCountry}} Pain, failure, loss, or difficult phases can feel overwhelming when you are going through them, but they are temporary parts of life rather than your entire identity. Similarly, fortune, success, fame, or recognition can change with time. By not allowing either extreme to define you, you develop a stronger sense of self that remains steady despite changing circumstances. Why is Soha Ali Khan’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pain, failure, loss, or difficult phases can feel overwhelming when you are going through them, but they are temporary parts of life rather than your entire identity. Similarly, fortune, success, fame, or recognition can change with time. By not allowing either extreme to define you, you develop a stronger sense of self that remains steady despite changing circumstances. Why is Soha Ali Khan’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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In today’s fast-paced world, where success and failure are often displayed publicly and constantly compared, Soha’s words offer a reminder not to let temporary circumstances become a permanent definition of who we are.

A career setback, a failed relationship, financial difficulty, or a difficult phase can make us question ourselves, while success, praise, followers, and professional achievements can sometimes become equally tied to our identity.

Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Her words encourage a more grounded perspective: pain is a phase, and fortune is also a phase. Neither should become your entire identity. What matters is developing a sense of self that can remain intact through both highs and lows.

Who is Soha Ali Khan?

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Soha Ali Khan Pataudi is an Indian actor who worked in Hindi, Bengali, and English films. Born on October 4, 1978, in New Delhi, India, to the Pataudi family as the Nawab of Pataudi. She was featured in Iti Srikanta, Ahista Ahista, Rang De Basanti, and even authored a book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which won the Crossword Book Award in 2018.